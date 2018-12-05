We can hardly hang onto our girdles because Amazon's acclaimed show "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" is back for its second season.

With Midge Maisel's return to the screen, Rachel Brosnahan, the Emmy-winning actress who plays the colorful 1950s housewife turned aspiring comedian, said she's excited about December for a different reason: She loves the holidays.

"I love that the holidays are centered around food," Brosnahan told "Good Morning America."

When it comes to holiday parties, the 28-year-old said you can always find her by the snack table. (As if we didn't need another reason to love her.)

While she may not rival her hostess with the mostess TV character, Brosnahan, who spoke with "GMA" as a paid spokesperson for the new American Express Cash Magnet Card, shared her go-to holiday party dish, a cheese mound that's been served by her family for over 50 years.

Since Brosnahan plays a housewife turned comedian on TV, "GMA" decided to put her 1950s holiday hostess etiquette to the test. We asked her a series of true or false questions based on Anna Neagle's 1950s manual, "How to be a Good Hostess."

"A lot was required of a woman to host a 1950s holiday party," Brosnahan said. "Midge knows how to throw a really good party. She has the confidence and enjoys that kind of preparation. She likes being able to prove to people how good she is at what she does."

