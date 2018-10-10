Carla Hall shares her favorite squash recipes

Take your squash game to the next level this fall season!



Celebrity chef Carla Hall, a food contributor on "GMA Day," showed us a few unique recipes for dinner and even dessert that involve all things squash.



Get her recipes below and learn how to make them yourself at home.



Delicata Squash and Goat Cheese Stack with Herb and Apple Salad



Serves 4

2 delicata squashes

2-3 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoons salt

¼ teaspoon cayenne

freshly ground black pepper

6 oz goat cheese, room temperature

3 oz cream cheese, room temperature

1 teaspoon lemon zest

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

1 firm and crisp apple, such as Jonagold or Honey Crisp

1 cup parsley leaves

¼ cup dried cranberries

Lemon maple dressing



Directions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees and line two baking sheets with parchment paper.



Slice each delicata squash in half horizontally (to preserve circle-shape) and scoop out the seeds with a small spoon. Slice the squash into 1/4-inch rings.



Toss the rings with the oil, salt, cayenne and pepper, making sure that there is just enough oil to coat. Place the rings in a single layer on the prepared baking sheets and roast for 20 – 30 minutes, turning them over halfway through. The squash should be fully cooked and lightly browned on each side. Add more salt to taste, if desired. Let cool.



Prepare the cheese: In a small bowl, mix the goat cheese, cream cheese, lemon zest, salt and pepper. Adjust seasoning, if necessary. Place cheese in a plastic bag, and snip a corner when ready to use.



Stack 4-5 squash rings. Pipe 3-4 tablespoons cheese into the center of the stack.



Toss the parsley leaves, apples and cranberries lightly in the dressing. Season with salt and pepper. Place on top of cheese mixture.



Roasted Acorn Squash and Apples with Lemon Maple dressing

Serves 6

1 acorn squash, halved, seeded and cut into 3/4 inch wedges

3 granny smith apples (or other tart apple), cut into 8 wedges each

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

½ cup pumpkin seeds, toasted

½ cup dried cranberries



Lemon maple dressing

¼ cup maple syrup

¼ cup fresh lemon juice

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon cayenne



Directions:

Preheat oven to 425 degrees, then preheat sheet pan.



Toss squash, apple slices, olive oil, salt, and pepper together in a bowl until the squash and apples are evenly coated; spread out on the hot sheet pan in a single layer.



Roast in preheated oven until golden brown and tender, 25 to 30 minutes.



In the meantime, prepare the dressing. Put all of the ingredients in a jar and shake until mixed. Set aside.



Arrange the squash and apples on a platter, drizzle with the dressing and sprinkle the pumpkin seeds and dried cranberries.



Butternut Squash Sundae with Apple Cider Reduction



Serves 4

1 small butternut squash, cut quarters, seeds and fibers removed.

olive oil for drizzling

3 tablespoons butter

1 teaspoon salt, divided

¼ cup granulated sugar

1 tablespoon brown sugar

½ teaspoon cinnamon

2 quarts unfiltered apple cider

Garnish:

Pumpkin seeds, toasted

Vanilla ice cream



Directions:



Preheat the oven at 350 degrees.



Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Place the squash pieces cut-sides up.



Drizzle over the olive oil and dot with the butter. Season with ½ teaspoon salt and freshly ground black pepper.



Roast in the oven for 45-50 minutes, or until the squash is tender and has turned golden-brown in places.



In a small bowl, mix the sugars, cinnamon and ½ teaspoon salt. Baste the squash with any juices in the bottom of the pan and sprinkle the sugar mixture on each quarter. Place squash under the broiler until golden and sugars are melted.



While the squash bakes, prepare the cider reduction: Boil the cider in a 5- to 6-qt. pot over high heat, stirring occasionally, until reduced to 2 cups, about 40 minutes; Let cool. Stir before using.



Serve a scoop of ice cream on the squash and drizzle with apple cider reduction. Enjoy!!