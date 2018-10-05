Soup's on for dinner! Embrace soup season with this homemade corn chowder from celebrity chef Carla Hall.
Hall, a food contributor on "GMA Day," showed us how to make her corn chowder.
Get her recipe below to learn how to make it yourself at home.
Corn Chowder
Serves 4 - 6
Ingredients
1 tablespoon unsalted butter
1 tablespoon canola or vegetable oil
1 fennel bulb, finely diced
1 large carrot, halved lengthwise and thinly sliced
1 large onion, finely diced
3 stalks celery, thinly sliced
1 serrano chile, minced
3 cloves garlic, minced
4 sprigs fresh thyme
2 cups corn broth/stock
4 cups heavy cream
10 red bliss potatoes, quartered into wedges
2 cups fresh corn kernels
1 cup “corn milk” or canned creamed corn
2 teaspoons salt
1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1/4 cup parsley, finely chopped
2 scallions, thinly sliced
Instructions:
Heat a large Dutch oven on medium high heat. Add the butter and oil then immediately add the carrots, onions and celery. Season with salt and pepper. Sauté vegetables until they start to brown, about 4 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add garlic and thyme. Sauté for another minute.
Add corn stock, heavy cream and potatoes. Bring pot to a boil then immediately reduce heat to low; simmer for 20 - 30 minutes or until the potatoes are tender.
Stir in corn kernels and "corn milk." Simmer for 5 more minutes. Adjust seasoning, if necessary. Serve and garnish with chopped parsley and scallions. Serve with crusty bread and butter.
Garnish with thinly sliced scallions. Serve with crusty bread and butter.
Grilled Country Bread
Instructions:
Grill bread with olive oil rubbed with a garlic clove and sprinkled with herbs (parsley and chile flakes).