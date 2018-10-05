Soup's on for dinner! Embrace soup season with this homemade corn chowder from celebrity chef Carla Hall.

Hall, a food contributor on "GMA Day," showed us how to make her corn chowder.

Get her recipe below to learn how to make it yourself at home.

Corn Chowder



Serves 4 - 6



Ingredients

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

1 tablespoon canola or vegetable oil



1 fennel bulb, finely diced1 large carrot, halved lengthwise and thinly sliced1 large onion, finely diced3 stalks celery, thinly sliced1 serrano chile, minced3 cloves garlic, minced4 sprigs fresh thyme2 cups corn broth/stock4 cups heavy cream10 red bliss potatoes, quartered into wedges2 cups fresh corn kernels1 cup “corn milk” or canned creamed corn2 teaspoons salt1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper1/4 cup parsley, finely chopped2 scallions, thinly sliced

Instructions:



Heat a large Dutch oven on medium high heat. Add the butter and oil then immediately add the carrots, onions and celery. Season with salt and pepper. Sauté vegetables until they start to brown, about 4 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add garlic and thyme. Sauté for another minute.

Add corn stock, heavy cream and potatoes. Bring pot to a boil then immediately reduce heat to low; simmer for 20 - 30 minutes or until the potatoes are tender.

Stir in corn kernels and "corn milk." Simmer for 5 more minutes. Adjust seasoning, if necessary. Serve and garnish with chopped parsley and scallions. Serve with crusty bread and butter.

Grilled Country Bread



Instructions:



Grill bread with olive oil rubbed with a garlic clove and sprinkled with herbs (parsley and chile flakes).