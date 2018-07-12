3 simple summery recipes from chef Marcus Samuelsson to beat the heat

As the mid-summer heatwave continues, the last thing you want to do is turn on your oven on or eat something too hot.

Celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson stopped by "Good Morning America" to show three flavorful recipes to beat the summer heat: summer snapper tacos, corn tomato gazpacho and a strawberry citrus cool down for dessert.

You can catch Samuelsson exploring the diverse range of flavors within the U.S. on his new show "No Passport Required," produced for PBS by Eater.com and Vox Media.

Here are his top picks for light and flavorful summer recipes the whole family will enjoy. Plus, Samuelsson shares his recipe for the ultimate summer drink -- Rooster juice.

Corn tomato gazpacho soup recipe

ABC

Ingredients:

1 pound tomatos

1/2 cup tomato juice

4 cloves garlic

1 ear of corn, cut off the cob

1/2 cup corn bread crumbs

1 cup olive oil

1 red onion

1 cucumber

1/2 teaspoon cumin

1 Jalapeño

1/2 teaspoon Aleppo chili

Juice from one lemon

2 Tbsp Sherry vinegar

Cucumber, diced

2 sprigs mint

2 sprigs basil, chopped or ripped

4 cherry tomatoes, halved

Instructions:

In a pan, add 2 Tbsp olive oil, corn kernels, 2 cloves of garlic and half of red onion, sliced. Roast in oven 350 degree for 10 min then add corn bread crumbs (reserve 1 Tbsp) and roast for 10 more min.

In a blender add the tomatoes, half of the corn, 2/3 of raw cucumber, roasted garlic, the raw and roasted onion. Add tomato juice and blend, adding in olive oil and sherry vinegar. Fold in all but 1 Tbsp of cornbread (reserve for garnish). Season with salt and pepper and the cumin and lemon juice.

Garnish with mint, basil, remaining corn & cucumber, and bread crumbs.

Seafood tacos recipe

ABC

Ingredients:

4 corn tortillas grilled

For the avocado crema:

2 avocados

2 cloves garlic, grilled

2 Tbsp olive oil

Instructions:

In a pan, sauté 1/2 cup corn and 1 finely chopped red onion with 2 Tbsp olive oil.

Salsa recipe

Ingredients:

2 tomatoes, chopped

1 tsp cilantro, chopped

2 Tbsp olive oil

juice from 2 limes

Mix together and set aside



Instructions:

Brush piece of snapper with 2 Tbsp olive oil and 1 tsp miso. Grill for 3 min on each side; once done, flake the meat and fold into the salsa

To assemble: put avocado crema on corn tortilla, then add the fish and corn mixture. Garnish with cilantro and wedge of fresh lime.

Strawberry citrus cool down dessert recipe

ABC

Ingredients:

1 cup strawberries, cut in half

1/2 cup chocolate chips

1 sprig mint

1 sprig basil

2 Tbsp mascarpone

Juice from 1 lemon

Zest from 1 lemon, chopped

1/2 cup labneh (or plain yogurt)

2 Tbsp honey

Serve with coconut ice cream

Instructions:

Mix strawberries, 1 Tbsp honey and lemon juice and let sit for 20 mins.

Mix 1 Tbsp honey, labneh and mascarpone; add in lemon zest, mint and basil.

To assemble: Toss strawberries and chocolate chips together and divide among 4 bowls. Add in labneh lemon mix and top each with 1 scope of ice cream.

Rooster juice recipe

Instructions:

70 mL Cold Brew Tea

25 mL Lemon juice

25 mL Jerk Syrup

Instructions: Add all ingredients to highball glass. Add cubed ice and stir to combine and chill. Garnish with lemon.