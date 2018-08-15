A South Carolina teen who sang her food order at McDonald's with a lyrical list of menu items left the cashier and, now, the internet hungry for more.

Cecily Hennigan, 16, was behind the wheel at a McDonald's drive-thru in Conway, South Carolina, with two of her two friends when she decided to perform a song first made famous by YouTube artist Todrick Hall in 2010.

"The video wasn’t planned at all; it just happened like a spur-of-the-moment kind of thing," Cecily told ABC News via email.

"My friends had never even heard the song [and] I just asked Lori to hit the beat and Baylee to record."

Cecily posted a video of her drive-thru performance on last Wednesday and it garnered nearly 230,000 views in less than a week.

Cecily "always thought of covering the song before but never had the time or friends around" to do so and this was the perfect moment, she said.

"I was leaving for school [in Greenville] within the next few days so I asked if they’d do it with me to cross it off of my bucket list."

Cecily has been singing her whole life and received classical voice training for the past year and a half.

"My parents are both musically inclined so music has always been a big part of my life and my family," she said. "I have received one year and a half of classical voice training, in order to get into The Governors School for the Arts and Humanities in Greenville," where she is enrolled.

"I pretty much have a good ear for music and I sing wherever and whenever I can," she said.

The humble teen who has performed at small local events said this whole experience "has definitely been a blessing."

"I have tried to maintain my humble side by praying every night and just thanking God for blessing me so much and for giving me this platform that I now have, to spread love, and positivity and hope for all who never think big things will happen," she said.

"I have used my publicity to my best ability so far to accomplish those goals and I plan to continue doing it."