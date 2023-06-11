GOP challenge is explaining Trump's alleged mishandling of US secrets to voters: Coons

Delaware Democratic Sen. Chris Coons on Sunday said he thinks Donald Trump's federal indictment over handling of classified records creates electoral trouble for the GOP in 2024.

“I think the challenges here are for Republicans to explain to the American people why they are confident President Trump should be reelected, given his casual -- even callous -- mishandling of critical national security documents,” Coons, a close ally of President Joe Biden, told ABC "This Week" anchor George Stephanopoulos.

When Stephanopoulos pointed to polling showing Biden trailing Trump or the two nearly tied in the presidential race, Coons acknowledged that was its own problem and said people should be "worried."

Trump was indicted on 37 counts in the case, alleging he “willfully” retained documents containing sensitive U.S. secrets and even attempted to obstruct justice. This is the first time a former US president has been charged with a federal crime. Trump confirmed that, if convicted, he will continue his bid for the White House in 2024.

The senator criticized Trump and other presidential candidates for going on the attack immediately following the indictment, stating their priorities lie in villainizing law enforcement rather than concern over our national security.

In a heated debate with Stephanopoulos on Sunday, South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham pointed to his belief of a “double standard” within the justice system between Democrats and Republicans.

“Most Republicans believe we live in a country where Hillary Clinton did very similar things and nothing happened to her,” Graham said. “President Trump will have his day in court. But espionage charges are absolutely ridiculous.”

Stephanopoulos pressed that had Trump turned the documents over upon discovery, an indictment could have been avoided, as seen in the Justice Department’s decision to not pursue charges against now-presidential candidate Mike Pence. Coons pointed out a similar disparity in Biden’s classified documents case during a previous interview with “This Week”.

“The critical differences in the conduct of the charged individual here, former President Trump, from the conduct of Vice President Pence and President Biden is the basis of this case,” Coons said Sunday.

President Biden has not made any comment on the indictment, with Coons reiterating a focus on getting “real results for the American people” for the president’s 2024 campaign.

“Despite some suggestions by his opponents, he's sharp, he's skillful, and he's continuing to lead as our president despite the distractions of former President Trump's rising legal problems,” Coons said.