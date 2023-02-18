Lindsey Graham This Week

ByABC News
February 18, 2023, 6:12 PM
PHOTO: Sen. Lindsey Graham speaks during a news conference on legislation labeling the Russian Wagner Group as one of the Foreign Terrorist Organizations, Feb. 16, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Sen. Lindsey Graham speaks during a news conference on legislation labeling the Russian Wagner Group as one of the Foreign Terrorist Organizations, Feb. 16, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Mariam Zuhaib/AP

writing

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events