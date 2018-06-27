The Note: Forces blowing through the political landscape not easy to corral

The TAKE with Rick Klein

A wave, it would seem, is already crashing. And it’s not respecting seniority or party lines.

The upset of the year belongs to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a first-time candidate who, at 28, just beat the No. 4 Democrat in the House.

Consider: Rep. Joe Crowley, 56, is a generation younger than Nancy Pelosi and her top two lieutenants. The would-be future House speaker lost to someone half his age, someone who raised $300,000 to Crowley’s more than $3 million – and someone who spent one of the final, precious campaign days traveling to an immigrant detention center near El Paso.

G. Ronald Lopez via Zuma Press

Ocasio-Cortez represents generational and demographic change and tapped into the progressive energy that’s made itself known before in Democratic politics. She’s set to become the youngest woman ever elected to the House – unless another even-younger woman wins this year, too.

After the superlatives are tallied and Republicans crow about an incumbent Democrat going down, the message to office-holders across the ideological spectrum will be the same: incumbents beware. The forces blowing through the political landscape will not be easy to corral.

The RUNDOWN with John Verhovek

While the hand-wringing from the Democratic leadership over the surprise upset of Joe Crowley will continue for days, it's worth pausing to recognize both the historic victories won by the progressive wing of the party Tuesday night and the palpable anger and dissatisfaction that wing feels towards the establishment.

The history made was striking: not only will Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez likely be the youngest woman ever elected to Congress come November, Democrats nominated potentially the first African-American governor of Maryland in Ben Jealous, and saw an openly gay man, Colorado Democrat Jared Polis, win a gubernatorial nomination for just the second time in the party's history.

Jose Luis Magana/AP

But all that history had to happen somehow, and that somehow was a focused and motivated campaign by progressive groups and leaders like Sen. Bernie Sanders against what they view as a stale Democratic status quo.

The results also signal that progressives in the bluest parts of America like New York City are fed up with a party they feel is too slowly learning its lessons from the 2016 election.

As we head towards November the groups that helped propel Sanders' 2016 campaign nearly to the pinnacle of electoral politics are proving that they are still a force to be reckoned with, and should be treated as such.

The TIP with Jeffrey Cook

Prior to winning his Colorado gubernatorial primary Tuesday night, Republican Walker Stapleton campaigned on tagging himself as the pro-Trump candidate, but some insiders are wondering if that label is mutually exclusive when his cousin George W. Bush headlines his fundraiser.

As a family feud continues to escalate between the political dynasties, Stapleton aligns himself with President Trump on nearly every major issue. He recently refused to denounce a recent Trump administration policy of separating migrant families at the border, despite condemnation from Jeb and Laura Bush.

Alex Wong/Getty Images, FILE

Will Stapleton adjust his tone in an effort to capture a swath of the more than 1,000,000 unaffiliated votes in Colorado who may have a favorable view of the Bush-years? Or will he fish for the support of the sitting president and his base, who has a history of speaking unkindly of Bush family members?

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW TODAY

President Trump holds a bilateral meeting with President Rebelo de Sousa of Portugal at 2:25 p.m.

The president later speaks at a rally in Fargo, North Dakota that starts at 8 p.m.

The Supreme Court is expected to rule on the Janus v. AFSCME case at 10 a.m.

The co-hosts of ABC’s "The View" will talk with California Rep. Maxine Waters at 11 a.m.

A Senate Judiciary subcommittee holds a hearing on the T-Mobile/Sprint merger at 2:30 p.m.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"If you can’t come legally, don’t come at all." – Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday during a press briefing in Brazil.

NEED TO READ

Busy primary night concludes with big names and a big upset. Over 50 U.S. House seats are at stake in November in the states voting Tuesday, and Democrats are eyeing a number of swing seats. Here's a look at how the night unfolded. (John Verhovek and Adam Kelsey) https://abcn.ws/2yV54Rd

In historic upset, 28-year-old Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez unseats 4th ranking House Democrat Joe Crowley. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a 28-year-old former Bernie Sanders organizer, has defeated Democratic incumbent Rep. Joe Crowley, the fourth-ranking Democrat in the House. (Lee Harris and John Verhovek) https://abcn.ws/2MuIyR5

Federal judge rules children, parents separated at border must be reunited within 30 days. After weeks of public outcry, a federal judge in California has temporarily halted the separation of families at the U.S.-Mexico border and ordered that children taken from their parents must be reunited within 30 days. (Lauren Pearle and Justin Doom) https://abcn.ws/2N1Q0Uw

President Trump calls travel ban ruling 'a great victory' for the Constitution. President Donald Trump Tuesday called the Supreme Court's 5-4 ruling upholding his order restricting travel from some Muslim-majority countries "a great victory" for the Constitution and a "tremendous victory" for the country. (Alexander Mallin) https://abcn.ws/2N0lhYc

ACLU calls travel ban decision a 'great failure,' Muslim groups decry ruling. Now that the Supreme Court has upheld President Donald Trump's travel ban, the American Civil Liberties Union is looking at possible legal ways to keep fighting it and Muslim civil rights groups are condemning it. (Stephanie Ebbs) https://abcn.ws/2KaS9jh

How the justices weighed Trump's rhetoric on Muslims in travel ban decision. Hawaii and the other plaintiffs argued that the proclamation was based on hostility to Muslims and their religion, citing some of Trump's statements about Muslims and Islam as a presidential candidate including calling the policy a "Muslim ban." (Stephanie Ebbs) https://abcn.ws/2Kqg11i

House nears vote on ill-fated immigration bill as senators huddle on their own strategy. As the House of Representatives prepares for a vote on an ill-fated compromise immigration measure, House Speaker Paul Ryan would not say when the House could vote on a standalone measure to keep immigrant families together. (Ali Rogin) https://abcn.ws/2lD9imY

Congressional Black Caucus defend Maxine Waters amid Trump feud. The Congressional Black Caucus is coming to California Rep. Maxine Waters' defense amid her ongoing feud with President Trump after she called on opponents of the president to confront members of his Cabinet in public places. (Mariam Khan) https://abcn.ws/2MYcDJw

Supreme Court rules for anti-abortion clinics' First Amendment rights. The Supreme Court ruled California cannot require so-called "crisis pregnancy centers" to provide information about the availability of abortion services elsewhere in the state, a move in favor of anti-abortion clinics that claimed the state law violated their First Amendment rights. (Stephanie Ebbs) https://abcn.ws/2KrYNha

Actor and survivor Terry Crews brings his fight against sexual assault to Capitol Hill. Actor Terry Crews recounted his story of sexual assault — telling lawmakers Tuesday that even as a former NFL linebacker and "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" star, "I sit here as an example" of survivors. (Kendall Karson and Tom Shine) https://abcn.ws/2Kk2aKb

Widow accepts Medal of Honor on behalf of WWII hero husband. President Donald Trump posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor on Tuesday to 1st Lt. Garlin Conner for his heroic actions during World War II, saying that "he takes his rightful place in the eternal chronicle of American valor." (Elizabeth McLaughlin) https://abcn.ws/2KqCxny

Michael Bloomberg, the billionaire ex-mayor of New York, is "revving up" to make a presidential run in 2020 as a Democrat, according to a New York CBS affiliate. https://cbsloc.al/2tGp0kz

The Washington Post reports that during his visit to Moscow Wednesday, National Security Adviser John Bolton will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin to lay the groundwork for the Trump-Putin summit expected in mid-July. https://wapo.st/2Iumd3B

The Note is a daily ABC News feature that highlights the key political moments of the day ahead. Please check back tomorrow for the latest.