Labor Day 2024: Early sales on tech from Apple, Best Buy and more
Shop Labor Day tech deals on headphones, TVs, computers and beyond.
Find deals on tech ahead of Labor Day weekend from laptops and tablets to home gadgets, headphones and more.
Apple devotees will be pleased to find deals on Beats headphones, MacBooks, iPads and more from retailers like Amazon and Best Buy. For example, Amazon's Labor Day sale includes $150 off Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Hear Headphones and 39% off an Apple iPad, now under $200.
Those interested in a Theragun can take advantage of Therabody's end-of-summer sale, with savings up to $400 on Theragun Elite, Theragun Sense, Theragun mini and more.
Prepare for football season with Labor Day television sales on brands like TCL and Samsung, including $1,800 off the Samsung The Frame smart TV.
We also have deals on tech for kids like the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro Tablet, now 40% off and under $90.
Check it all out below!
Labor Day tech sales
Labor Day sales on TVs
TCL 65" Q Class 4K UHD HDR QD-Mini LED Smart TV with Google TV
- $698
- $1499.99
- Walmart
Labor Day sales on headphones
Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Headphones Bluetooth On-Ear Headset with Microphone, White
- $38
- $59.99
- Amazon
Labor Day Apple sales
Apple - 12.9-Inch iPad Pro (6th Generation) M2 chip Wi-Fi - 1TB - Silver
- $1199
- $1799
- Best Buy
Apple - Geek Squad Certified Refurbished MacBook Pro - 13" Display with Touch Bar
- $849.99
- $1999.99
- Best Buy
Labor Day sales on printers
Epson EcoTank ET-2400 Wireless Color All-in-One Cartridge-Free Supertank Printer with Scan and Copy
- $169
- $249
- Best Buy
HP OfficeJet Pro 8135e Wireless All-in-One Color Inkjet Printer
- $149.99
- $224.99
- Amazon
KODAK Dock Plus 4PASS Instant Photo Printer (4x6 inches) + 90 Sheets Bundle
- $129.99
- $199.99
- Amazon
More Labor Day tech sales
All-new Amazon Echo Spot (2024 release), Smart alarm clock with vibrant sound + Alexa, Black
- $54.99
- $79.99
- Amazon