Labor Day 2024: Early sales on tech from Apple, Best Buy and more

Shop Labor Day tech deals on headphones, TVs, computers and beyond.

ByClaire Peltier
August 26, 2024, 12:30 PM
Top tech sales for Labor Day
Find deals on tech ahead of Labor Day weekend from laptops and tablets to home gadgets, headphones and more.

Apple devotees will be pleased to find deals on Beats headphones, MacBooks, iPads and more from retailers like Amazon and Best Buy. For example, Amazon's Labor Day sale includes $150 off Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Hear Headphones and 39% off an Apple iPad, now under $200.

Those interested in a Theragun can take advantage of Therabody's end-of-summer sale, with savings up to $400 on Theragun Elite, Theragun Sense, Theragun mini and more.

Prepare for football season with Labor Day television sales on brands like TCL and Samsung, including $1,800 off the Samsung The Frame smart TV.

We also have deals on tech for kids like the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro Tablet, now 40% off and under $90.

Check it all out below!

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABCNews.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.

Labor Day tech sales

Labor Day sales on TVs

41% off
Walmart

SAMSUNG 85" Class LS03B The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV

  • $2497
  • $4297
  • Walmart
53% off
Walmart

TCL 65" Q Class 4K UHD HDR QD-Mini LED Smart TV with Google TV

  • $698
  • $1499.99
  • Walmart
32% off
Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 55" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV

  • $349.99
  • $519.99
  • Amazon
25% off
Samsung

98" Class Crystal UHD DU9000

  • $2999.99
  • $3999.99
  • Samsung

Labor Day sales on headphones

40% off
Amazon

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones

  • $119
  • $199.95
  • Amazon
50% off
Amazon

JBL Tune Buds

  • $49.95
  • $99.95
  • Amazon
40% off
Amazon

TAGRY Bluetooth Headphones

  • $29.73
  • $49.99
  • Amazon
36% off
Amazon

Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Headphones Bluetooth On-Ear Headset with Microphone, White

  • $38
  • $59.99
  • Amazon
42% off
Amazon

Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds

  • $39.99
  • $69.95
  • Amazon

Labor Day Apple sales

19% off
Amazon

Apple AirTag 4 Pack

  • $79.99
  • $99
  • Amazon
39% off
Amazon

Apple iPad (9th Generation)

  • $199
  • $329
  • Amazon
31% off
Amazon

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

  • $89
  • $129
  • Amazon
27% off
Amazon

Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones

  • $399
  • $549
  • Amazon
33% off
Best Buy

Apple - 12.9-Inch iPad Pro (6th Generation) M2 chip Wi-Fi - 1TB - Silver

  • $1199
  • $1799
  • Best Buy
57% off
Best Buy

Apple - Geek Squad Certified Refurbished MacBook Pro - 13" Display with Touch Bar

  • $849.99
  • $1999.99
  • Best Buy

Labor Day sales on printers

36% off
Amazon

HP Smart -Tank 6001 Wireless Cartridge

  • $219.99
  • $344.99
  • Amazon
32% off
Best Buy

Epson EcoTank ET-2400 Wireless Color All-in-One Cartridge-Free Supertank Printer with Scan and Copy

  • $169
  • $249
  • Best Buy
33% off
Amazon

HP OfficeJet Pro 8135e Wireless All-in-One Color Inkjet Printer

  • $149.99
  • $224.99
  • Amazon
35% off
Amazon

KODAK Dock Plus 4PASS Instant Photo Printer (4x6 inches) + 90 Sheets Bundle

  • $129.99
  • $199.99
  • Amazon

More Labor Day tech sales

23% off
Therabody

Theragun Prime

  • $229
  • $299
  • Therabody
25% off
Therabody

Theragun mini

  • $149
  • $199
  • Therabody
15% off
Therabody

SmartGoggles

  • $169
  • $199
  • Therabody
40% off
Amazon

INIU Portable Charger

  • $17.99
  • $29.99
  • Amazon
22% off
REI

Garmin Forerunner 265

  • $349.99
  • $450
  • REI
44% off
Amazon

eufy Robot Vacuum 11S MAX

  • $139.99
  • $249.99
  • Amazon
40% off
Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet- 2022

  • $89.99
  • $149.99
  • Amazon
44% off
Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet

  • $99.99
  • $179.99
  • Amazon
31% off
Amazon

All-new Amazon Echo Spot (2024 release), Smart alarm clock with vibrant sound + Alexa, Black

  • $54.99
  • $79.99
  • Amazon
30% off
Amazon

Amazon Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen, 2023 release)

  • $104.99
  • $149.99
  • Amazon

