Best Walmart deals to shop now: 50% off Crocs and more
Crocs are on sale right now for 50% off at Walmart.
This week, Walmart is seeing major deals across multiple categories -- from fashion to home and more.
For example, Men's and Women's Crocs are on sale for 50% off, bringing their price to under $30. The lightweight and comfortable shoe is perfect for the hot summer months to come.
Beyond Crocs, Walmart also has an ice maker from Frigidaire under $60 and $100 off an Apple watch.
Plus, if you are a Walmart+ member shipping is free on all orders of $35 or more.
Scroll down to shop this week's deals from Walmart that are worth the buy.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABCNews.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Fashion deals
George Men’s & Big Men’s Lightweight Crewneck Shirt with Long Sleeves, Sizes S-3XL
- $5.86
- $14.98
- Walmart
Tech deals
Apple Watch Series 9 With Blood Oxygen. GPS 41mm Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band - S/M.
- $299
- $399
- Walmart
Hisense 58" Class 4K UHD LED LCD Roku Smart TV HDR R6 Series 58R6E3
- $258
- $298
- Walmart
2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi 64GB - Space Gray (9th Generation)
- $249
- $329
- Walmart
Home deals
Tripcomp Hardside Luggage Set 3-Piece Set(21/25/29) Lightweight Suitcase 4-Wheeled Suitcase Set
- $89.99
- $99.99
- Walmart
Lasko 16" Oscillating Adjustable Pedestal Fan with 3-Speeds
- $26.97
- $29.97
- Walmart