Best Walmart deals to shop now: 50% off Crocs and more

This week, Walmart is seeing major deals across multiple categories -- from fashion to home and more.

For example, Men's and Women's Crocs are on sale for 50% off, bringing their price to under $30. The lightweight and comfortable shoe is perfect for the hot summer months to come.

Beyond Crocs, Walmart also has an ice maker from Frigidaire under $60 and $100 off an Apple watch.

Plus, if you are a Walmart+ member shipping is free on all orders of $35 or more.

Scroll down to shop this week's deals from Walmart that are worth the buy.

Fashion deals

50% off
Walmart

Crocs Men's and Women's Unisex Baya Clog Sandals

  • $24.99
  • $49.99
  • Walmart
60% off
Walmart

George Men’s & Big Men’s Lightweight Crewneck Shirt with Long Sleeves, Sizes S-3XL

  • $5.86
  • $14.98
  • Walmart
37% off
Walmart

The Pioneer Woman Printed Scoop Neck Tank Top, Womens

  • $8.06
  • $12.99
  • Walmart

Tech deals

23% off
Walmart

LG 2.1 Channel Sound Bar with Streaming, SPM2

  • $99
  • $129
  • Walmart
25% off
Walmart

Apple Watch Series 9 With Blood Oxygen. GPS 41mm Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band - S/M.

  • $299
  • $399
  • Walmart
13% off
Walmart

Hisense 58" Class 4K UHD LED LCD Roku Smart TV HDR R6 Series 58R6E3

  • $258
  • $298
  • Walmart
24% off
Walmart

2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi 64GB - Space Gray (9th Generation)

  • $249
  • $329
  • Walmart
38% off
Walmart

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd Generation)

  • $79.99
  • $129
  • Walmart

Home deals

20% off
Walmart

The Pioneer Woman Floral Medley 3-Piece Serve Tray Set

  • $19.98
  • $24.98
  • Walmart
26% off
Walmart

BISSELL PowerForce Helix Bagless Upright Vacuum 3313

  • $59
  • $79.99
  • Walmart
10% off
Walmart

Tripcomp Hardside Luggage Set 3-Piece Set(21/25/29) Lightweight Suitcase 4-Wheeled Suitcase Set

  • $89.99
  • $99.99
  • Walmart
50% off
Walmart

Frigidaire 26 lb Retro Bullet Ice Maker, Black, EFIC128

  • $59
  • $119
  • Walmart
10% off
Walmart

Lasko 16" Oscillating Adjustable Pedestal Fan with 3-Speeds

  • $26.97
  • $29.97
  • Walmart

