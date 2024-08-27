Labor Day furniture sales to shop in 2024: Lovesac, Pottery Barn, Macy's and more

Labor Day weekend is a prime time to snag incredible deals on furniture and home decor as retailers slash prices ahead of the fall season.

Whether you're looking to revamp your living room, update your bedroom or finally get that patio set you've had your eye on, this year's Labor Day sales have something for everyone.

Here are some of the top Labor Day furniture sales to shop in 2024.

Lovesac

Lovesac is offering up to 30% off their signature sacs in multiple sizes and fabrics.

30% off Lovesac CitySac $577.50

$825 Lovesac Shop Now

30% off Lovesac PillowSac Accent Chair $665

$950 Lovesac Shop Now

Pottery Barn

Pottery Barn’s Labor Day event is perfect for those who want to invest in high-quality, timeless pieces. This year, they're offering up to 60% off sitewide, with extra discounts on select collections. From classic leather armchairs to cozy area rugs, Pottery Barn has an array of beautiful pieces to elevate your home.

20% off Pottery Barn Irving Roll Arm Leather Chair $919

$1149 Pottery Barn Shop Now

30% off Pottery Barn Indio Eucalyptus X-Base Extending Outdoor Dining Table $1189

$1699 Pottery Barn Shop Now

40% off Pottery Barn Chambers Round Chandelier $599

$999 Pottery Barn Shop Now

West Elm

West Elm is known for its modern, mid-century-inspired designs. This Labor Day, they're offering up to 60% off select furniture and decor items with an extra 30% clearance with the code LABORDAY. The sale includes sofas, dining tables, bedroom furniture, and stylish accessories to complete your home refresh.

22% off West Elm Mid-Century Bookshelf w/ Drawer $699

$899 West Elm Shop Now

19% off West Elm Freya Flange Side Storage Bed, Queen $1679.20

$2099 West Elm Shop Now

50% off West Elm Lois Club Chair $293.99

$599 West Elm Shop Now

Crate & Barrel

Crate & Barrel’s Labor Day event includes up to 60% off furniture, rugs, lighting and outdoor collections.

30% off Crate&Barrrel Penarth Walnut Floor Mirror 35.4"x76" $629.30

$899 West Elm Shop Now

9% off Crate&Barrrel Calypso Natural Elm Wood Modular Glass-Door Base and Bookshelf Hutch $1448

$1598 West Elm Shop Now

40% off Crate&Barrrel Tate 60" Walnut Wood Round Dining Table $1079

$1799 West Elm Shop Now

Article

For lovers of clean, minimalist designs, Article is hosting a Labor Day sale with up to 40% off furniture and decor. Article is a great spot for mid-century modern pieces because of its affordable pricing and stylish designs.

16% off Article Fantol Warm Oak Secretary Desk $499

$599 Article Shop Now

25% off Article Abisko 91" Sofa - Welsh Gray $899

$1199 Article Shop Now

13% off Article Nera Oak 63" Media Unit $779

$899 Article Shop Now

Macy's

Macy's Labor Day sale officially starts August 28, but it's offering the same deals during its presale. This includes everything from couches and beds to dining sets and accent chairs. They are also offering no interest for 12 months on purchases over $999 with their Macy's credit card.

38% off Macy's Dawnwood 40" Wood Square Cocktail Nesting Table $769

$1249 Macy's Shop Now

40% off Macy's Radley 38" Leather Chair $1099

$1859 Macy's Shop Now