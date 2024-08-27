Labor Day furniture sales to shop in 2024: Lovesac, Pottery Barn, Macy's and more

Deals on furniture up to 60% off.

ByBethany Braun-Silva
August 27, 2024, 12:26 PM
Labor Day deals on furniture up to 60% off.
Labor Day deals on furniture up to 60% off.
ABC News, potterybarn, westelm, crateandbarrel, article

Labor Day weekend is a prime time to snag incredible deals on furniture and home decor as retailers slash prices ahead of the fall season.

Whether you're looking to revamp your living room, update your bedroom or finally get that patio set you've had your eye on, this year's Labor Day sales have something for everyone.

Here are some of the top Labor Day furniture sales to shop in 2024.

Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Influencers may receive a commission or have business relationships with a recommended brand. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.

Shop more Labor Day sales!

TOP SALES || APPLIANCES || HEADPHONES || LAPTOPS || TECH || TVs

Lovesac

Lovesac is offering up to 30% off their signature sacs in multiple sizes and fabrics.

30% off
Lovesac

CitySac

  • $577.50
  • $825
  • Lovesac
30% off
Lovesac

PillowSac Accent Chair

  • $665
  • $950
  • Lovesac

Pottery Barn

Pottery Barn’s Labor Day event is perfect for those who want to invest in high-quality, timeless pieces. This year, they're offering up to 60% off sitewide, with extra discounts on select collections. From classic leather armchairs to cozy area rugs, Pottery Barn has an array of beautiful pieces to elevate your home.

20% off
Pottery Barn

Irving Roll Arm Leather Chair

  • $919
  • $1149
  • Pottery Barn
30% off
Pottery Barn

Indio Eucalyptus X-Base Extending Outdoor Dining Table

  • $1189
  • $1699
  • Pottery Barn
40% off
Pottery Barn

Chambers Round Chandelier

  • $599
  • $999
  • Pottery Barn

West Elm

West Elm is known for its modern, mid-century-inspired designs. This Labor Day, they're offering up to 60% off select furniture and decor items with an extra 30% clearance with the code LABORDAY. The sale includes sofas, dining tables, bedroom furniture, and stylish accessories to complete your home refresh.

22% off
West Elm

Mid-Century Bookshelf w/ Drawer

  • $699
  • $899
  • West Elm
19% off
West Elm

Freya Flange Side Storage Bed, Queen

  • $1679.20
  • $2099
  • West Elm
50% off
West Elm

Lois Club Chair

  • $293.99
  • $599
  • West Elm

Crate & Barrel

Crate & Barrel’s Labor Day event includes up to 60% off furniture, rugs, lighting and outdoor collections.

30% off
Crate&Barrrel

Penarth Walnut Floor Mirror 35.4"x76"

  • $629.30
  • $899
  • West Elm
9% off
Crate&Barrrel

Calypso Natural Elm Wood Modular Glass-Door Base and Bookshelf Hutch

  • $1448
  • $1598
  • West Elm
40% off
Crate&Barrrel

Tate 60" Walnut Wood Round Dining Table

  • $1079
  • $1799
  • West Elm

Article

For lovers of clean, minimalist designs, Article is hosting a Labor Day sale with up to 40% off furniture and decor. Article is a great spot for mid-century modern pieces because of its affordable pricing and stylish designs.

16% off
Article

Fantol Warm Oak Secretary Desk

  • $499
  • $599
  • Article
25% off
Article

Abisko 91" Sofa - Welsh Gray

  • $899
  • $1199
  • Article
13% off
Article

Nera Oak 63" Media Unit

  • $779
  • $899
  • Article

Macy's

Macy's Labor Day sale officially starts August 28, but it's offering the same deals during its presale. This includes everything from couches and beds to dining sets and accent chairs. They are also offering no interest for 12 months on purchases over $999 with their Macy's credit card.

38% off
Macy's

Dawnwood 40" Wood Square Cocktail Nesting Table

  • $769
  • $1249
  • Macy's
40% off
Macy's

Radley 38" Leather Chair

  • $1099
  • $1859
  • Macy's
32% off
Macy's

Rachael Ray Chelsea Dresser

  • $949
  • $1399
  • Macy's

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events