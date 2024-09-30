A guide to choosing the best electric kettle of 2024.

How to find the best electric kettle: Top picks from Walmart, Amazon and more

Electric kettles are a great small appliance that provide an easy way to heat water without having to use your stove.

These small but mighty countertop kettles are a convenient way to enjoy warm drinks during the cooler months.

If you are shopping for a new electric kettle or interested in exploring your options, there are a few product details you should consider.

Saftey features

An automatic shut-off feature should be top of your list when shopping for a kettle. There is also an additional feature that some kettles have which is a boil-dry protection shut off -- this will prevent overheating or other potential hazards.

Boiling speed

The faster the boil time the more convenient. Some of our picks below will come to a boil in 7 minutes.

Capacity

Whether you are using your kettle for one person or a family of five making sure it meets your needs is an important functionality to consider.

Ease of cleaning

You should also make sure that your kettle is easy to clean -- think wide spout, removable filter, or dishwasher safe which will help make your upkeep easier.

Below we have rounded up 5 of the top reviewed kettles on the market based on these factors to help you make the best and most informed shopping decision.

Budget pick

This kettle is under $30 and comes in over 5 colors -- making it our budget-friendly pick from Drew Barrymore's Beautiful line.

Walmart Beautiful 1-Liter Electric Gooseneck Kettle 1200 W, Cornflower Blue by Drew Barrymore $29.97 Walmart Shop Now

Best cordless pick

If cord clutter on the counter is not your thing, this Cuisinart kettle is a great pick under $100.

Walmart 32% off Cuisinart Tea Kettles PerfecTemp® Cordless Electric Kettle $67.81

$99.99 Walmart Shop Now

Automatic shut-off pick

With over 1,000 positive reviews this SMEG retro-style electric kettle is not only aesthetically pleasing but also a reliable small appliance.

Amazon 20% off SMEG 50's Retro Style Electric Water Kettle with Automatic Shutoff $189.95

$240 Amazon Shop Now

1.25 liters

A little larger in size this KitchenAid kettle is highly reviewed and comes with a removable spout that is easy to clean.

Amazon KitchenAid 1.25-Liter Electric Kettle $99.95 Amazon Shop Now

Digital temperature display pick

This digital temperature display has a touchscreen for easy customizable control as well as a 30-minute keep warm function.