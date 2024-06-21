The best gear and gadgets for picnics and outdoor dining

Shop these must-have items to make your next outing even more enjoyable.

Everything you need to make outdoor dining a breeze
Summer is the perfect season for picnics and outdoor dining, bringing family and friends together to enjoy nature and good food.

Whether you're heading to a local park, beach or simply your backyard, having the right gear can elevate your experience from ordinary to extraordinary.

Here's a list of 15 must-have picnic and outdoor dining gadgets that you can buy right now to make your next outing both convenient and enjoyable.

15% off
Amazon

Watermelon Slicer Cutter

This stainless steel watermelon slicer makes cutting and serving watermelon a breeze. Its ergonomic handle ensures a comfortable grip, and its sharp blades slice through the fruit effortlessly.

  • $8.49
  • $9.99
  • Amazon
Amazon

Grill Caddy

Keep your condiments organized and easily accessible with this barbecue condiment set. It includes containers for ketchup, mustard, relish and more, all stored in a convenient caddy.

  • $33.86
  • Amazon
28% off
Amazon

Collapsible Cutting Board

This multifunctional, foldable cutting board is perfect for prepping healthy picnic meals. It's made of dishwasher-safe silicone and can be used to wash, cut and store your veggies.

  • $17.99
  • $24.99
  • Amazon
Amazon

Rechargeable Fly Fans

Keep flies and other insects away from your food with these rechargeable fly fans. Featuring soft, flexible blades that rotate silently, they create a disturbance that insects avoid, ensuring your meal remains pest-free. The fans are compact, portable, and easily rechargeable via USB, making them perfect for outdoor dining.

  • $38.99
  • Amazon
15% off
Amazon

Large Food Cover, 6-pack

Protect your food from insects and debris with this collapsible, reusable food cover. It's easy to set up and perfect for outdoor dining.

  • $11.89
  • $13.99
  • Amazon
13% off
Amazon

Scuddles Extra Large Picnic Blanket

This water-resistant, extra-large picnic blanket is perfect for any outdoor setting. It features a striped design and a convenient carrying handle for easy transport.

  • $25.99
  • $29.99
  • Amazon
Amazon

Corn Cob Stripper

Easily strip corn kernels off the cob with this handy gadget. Its sharp blades and comfortable handle make it quick and safe to use, perfect for adding fresh corn to your picnic salads or sides.

  • $21.99
  • Amazon
28% off
Amazon

Cuisinart Portable Charcoal Grill

This compact, portable charcoal grill is perfect for outdoor cooking. Its lightweight design makes it easy to carry, and it features adjustable air vents for precise temperature control.

  • $28.57
  • $39.99
  • Amazon
Amazon

Sunflora Insulated Picnic Backpack

Keep your food and drinks cold with this stylish insulated picnic backpack. It comes with utensils, plates and even a wine cooler, making it the ultimate all-in-one picnic solution.

  • $69.99
  • Amazon
Amazon

OXO Stainless Steel Grilling Skewers

Perfect for grilling kebabs, these stainless steel skewers are durable and reusable. They feature a flat design to prevent food from spinning, ensuring even cooking.

  • $14.99
  • Amazon
Amazon

Picnic Time Folding Picnic Table

This lightweight, foldable picnic table is perfect for any outdoor setting. It includes built-in seating and is easy to transport, making it a great addition to your picnic gear.

  • $154.99
  • Amazon
20% off
Amazon

IDEATECH Reusable Food Storage Bags

Keep your snacks and leftovers fresh with these eco-friendly, reusable food storage bags. They are leak-proof, easy to clean, and come in various sizes to suit your needs.

  • $17.59
  • $21.99
  • Amazon
Amazon

Youeon Portable Wine Picnic Table

Enjoy your wine in style with this portable, foldable wine table. It holds your bottle and glasses securely, preventing spills and adding a touch of elegance to your picnic.

  • $39.99
  • Amazon
18% off
Amazon

AIERSA Snackle Box Container

The AIERSA Snackle Box Container is a versatile, portable solution for keeping your snacks organized and fresh. Designed with multiple compartments, it allows you to separate different snacks, ensuring they stay neat and tasty.

  • $17.99
  • $21.95
  • Amazon
18% off
Amazon

Savvy Outdoors Insulated Wine Tote Bag with Stemless Glasses

Carry your wine bottles safely with this insulated picnic wine tote. It features padded compartments, stemless cups with covers and an adjustable shoulder strap for easy transport.

  • $42.95
  • $52.95
  • Amazon

