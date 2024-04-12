Best graduation gift ideas for the class of 2024

With the end of the school year on the horizon, your calendar may start filling up with graduation parties and ceremonies.

If you're a relative or a friend of a 2024 graduate, you may be searching for a thoughtful graduation gift they'll love.

Here are a few things to keep in mind.

Consider the graduate's next steps. Are they headed into college? Are they entering the workforce? What are some gifts that suit their plans? While some gifts may be thoughtful, they may just take up space -- especially for high school graduates leaving home. In that case, for example, opt for something the graduate can use in their dorm or for the classroom that still feels personal. Or, if a recent college graduate has celebratory travel plans, for example, personalized travel gear and luggage may be suitable gifts.

Second, consider the graduate's personal style. There may be a lot of giftable clothing and accessory options, but if they don't suit the individual, they may not be put to good use. Similarly, if the graduate has any beloved hobbies, a graduation gift could encourage and enhance those skills.

We're rounding up college and high school graduation gifts to help you shop. There are customizable gifts from retailers like Uncommon Goods and Papier, for example, as well as gifts from other brands like Away, brooklinen, MasterClass, and Apple.

Graduation gifts for high school grads

Papier Wonder Academic Year Planner This academic hardcover planner is ideal for soon-to-be college students. It has space for their schedules, finance trackers, weekly planning pages and "month ahead" pages to document goals, to-dos and key dates. You can also personalize the planner to make it special. Plus, Papier offers over 200 academic planner designs so you can find one that best suits your grad's personality. $35 Papier Shop Now

31% off brooklinen Luxe Sateen Hardcore Sheet Bundle, White, Twin Send your high school grad to college with this Luxe Sateen brooklinen sheet bundle. They have 4.5 stars and more than 22,600 reviews. The bundle includes one Core Sheet Set (a fitted sheet, flat sheet and two pillowcases), one duvet cover, and two extra pillowcases. Shop it in one of 13 color options to best suite their dorm room decor. $246.84

$363 brooklinen Shop Now

Stanley The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler | 40 oz. A reusable water bottle they can carry from class to class. Gift it to a high school graduate in one of their new school's colors. Some colorways, like this iris option, are customizable using an image, text, monogram or graphic. $45 Stanley Shop Now

5% off Amazon Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones These Apple active noise-canceling headphones are great for long study sessions at school. There's noise cancelation for focus and transparency mode so you can hear what's happening in your environment. They feature memory foam ear cushions and boast up to 20 hours of listening. Gift them in one of the five available colorways on Amazon. $519

$549 Amazon Shop Now

39% to 40% off Etsy Personalized Graduation Custom Jewelry Dish by LoveSuna This customizable graduation gift is ideal for a 2024 grad. Add their name, graduation year and a cute graduation cap in one of four text colors. It's great to keep on their bedside table to collect small jewelry in one place. $8.97 to $11.37

$14.95 - $18.95 Etsy Shop Now

Dagne Dover Dakota Neoprene Backpack A stylish backpack for all of their classroom essentials. This neoprene Dagne Dover backpack can be hand-washed and features space for a laptop, shoes, gym clothes and more. It includes a shoe bag, dust bag and a laptop sleeve that fits most 16" laptops, according to Dagne Dover's site. Shop it in multiple colors, including Storm, Dark Moss, Camel and Onyx. $215 Dagne Dover Shop Now

Hoka Transport X sneakers These all-gender Hoka everyday sneakers are best for running, walking or general lifestyle wear. They're a great gift for graduates ready to explore a new city. The Transport X sneakers have a lightweight mesh upper, 360-degree reflectivity and midsole foam, among other features. $200 Hoka Shop Now

Our Place Soup Bowls This set of four handcrafted ceramic soup bowls are great to have on hand for quick meals in the dorm. $65 Our Place Shop Now

Graduation gifts for college grads

BÉIS The Work Tote If your college graduate just got a job, this functional BÉIS work tote may be just what their work wardrobe needs. It's made with vegan leather and features a compartmentalized interior with a padded laptop pocket, slip pockets, pen pockets and a removable pouch. It also has a trolley pass-through sleeve they can take on their travels. $128 BÉIS Shop Now

Uncommon Goods College Cityscape Wine Glasses - Set of 2 These college cityscape glasses are an ode to one's time at school. They're great to display on a bar cart or kitchen shelf. The glasses feature hand-drawn, 360-degree illustrations of campus buildings and landmarks. There's also a logo at the bottom of the glass. $38 Uncommon Goods Shop Now

Amazon FLEXISPOT Adjustable Height Desk This 4.5-star standing desk has over 9,000 reviews on Amazon. If your graduate is starting a new remote job and has an adjustable desk on their wishlist, this could be the perfect gift. $179.99 Amazon Shop Now

Brilliant Earth 6.5 In. Certified Lab Diamond Tennis Bracelet (1 ct. tw.), 18K White Gold A classic piece of jewelry to celebrate your college graduate. This white gold tennis bracelet adds a little bit of sparkle to any occasion. Shop it in various carat weights, sizes and metal options at Brilliant Earth. $1750 Brilliant Earth Shop Now

59% off Crate & Barrel Staub 5-Qt. White Tall Round Cocotte This Staub 5-qt. round cocotte is on sale at Crate & Barrel. It's a great gift for a college grad moving into their first apartment. $149.99

$369.95 Crate & Barrel Shop Now

Away The Large Flex Suitcase This 4.8-star suitcase is great for those with a lot to pack -- like a recent graduate. Whether they're moving into a new apartment or heading out on a travel adventure, this durable suitcase can hold the essentials and much more. It features 360-degree wheels, a TSA combination lock and an underside grab handle. There's also a hidden laundry bag for dirty clothes. It's a suitcase they'll use for years to come. $425 Away Shop Now

MasterClass MasterClass subscription, per month Your graduate will have access to over 200 classes across 11 categories with this MasterClass subscription. There are classes on acting from Steve Martin and Helen Mirren, on photography from Annie Leibovitz, on music from Ringo Starr, on science and technology from Neil deGrasse Tyson and James Cameron, to name a few. The subscription can bring to life a new hobby or encourage development in a new career path. $10 to $20 MasterClass Shop Now

Williams Sonoma Ember Mug 2 An Ember temperature-controlled mug is a great gift for a new grad to keep on their desk at work. It's designed to keep hot beverages "at your ideal sipping temperature" and can be adjusted using a mobile app. You can also add a name or monogram through Williams Sonoma's website for an extra $15. $149.95 Williams Sonoma Shop Now

30% off Etsy Personalized Leather Padfolio by PEGAI This custom leather portfolio cover is a beautiful gift for a recent grad entering the workplace. It's available in 10 colors, including charcoal black, chestnut, mahogany and green. It can hold a standard legal pad and has a sleeve for a ben, business cards and additional papers. Add a personal touch with a monogram unique to the graduate. $83.30 to $106.96

$119 - $152.80 Etsy Shop Now

Mark & Graham Fillmore Vegan Leather Luggage Tag and Passport Case For the graduate heading out on an adventure. This cool, customizable luggage tag and passport case set adds a personal touch to their travel gear. Choose from 12 color options to best suit their style. $79 Mark & Graham Shop Now