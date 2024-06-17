Summer sales on mattresses: Nolah, Brooklyn Bedding, Casper and more

Find top deals on mattresses.

ByClaire Peltier
June 17, 2024, 4:05 PM
Nolah Original Hybrid Mattress
Nolah Original Hybrid Mattress
Nolah

Shopping for a new mattress?

As new summer sales are released, so are deals on mattresses for the whole family.

We're rounding up top mattress deals from retailers like Macy's, Nolah, Amazon, Brooklyn Bedding and beyond.

Continue below to shop.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABCNews.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.

Nectar

Nectar's Fourth of July deals include up to 40% off mattresses.

40% off
Nectar

The Nectar Memory Foam Mattress, Queen

  • $649
  • $1099
  • Nectar

Nolah

Nolah is offering 35% off during its Fourth of July sitewide sale, going on now. Plus, get two free pillows with select mattresses.

34% off
Nolah

Nolah Original Hybrid, Queen

  • $1137
  • $1749
  • Nolah
35% off
Nolah

Nolah Evolution 15", Queen

  • $1624
  • $2499
  • Nolah

Brooklyn Bedding

Brooklyn Bedding's 25% off sitewide sale ends June 18. Use code SUMMER25.

24% off
Brooklyn Bedding

Aurora Luxe Cooling, Queen

  • $1698.80
  • $2265
  • Brooklyn Bedding
24% off
Brooklyn Bedding

Signature Hybrid, Twin

  • $498.80
  • $665
  • Brooklyn Bedding

Avocado Mattresses

Save up to $500 during Avocado's summer sale.

7% off
Avocado Mattress

Avocado Queen Mattress

  • $1299
  • $1399
  • Avocado Mattress
7% off
Avocado Mattress

Avocado Vegan Mattress, Twin

  • $1299
  • $1399
  • Avocado Mattress

Macy's

Macy's has up to 70% off mattress closeouts. Use code FURN for an extra 10% off.

59% off
Macy's

BEAUTYREST SILVER BRS900 15" Medium Pillowtop Mattress- King

  • $1129.49
  • $2789
  • Macy's
60% off
Macy's

HOTEL COLLECTION by Aireloom Coppertech Silver 12.5" Firm Mattress- California King, Created for Macy's

  • $2103.29
  • $5369
  • Macy's
67% off
Macy's

SERTA Classic Elite 15" Plush Pillowtop Mattress- King

  • $758.69
  • $2339
  • Macy's

Birch by Helix

Birch's Fourth of July early access sale is on now. Shop 25% off sitewide plus get two free Eco-Rest pillows with a mattress purchase. Use code JULY25.

25% off
Birch

Birch Natural Mattress, Queen

  • $1405.30
  • $1873.80
  • Birch

Casper

Shop 20% off all mattresses at Casper now.

20% off
Casper

The One Premium Foam Mattress, Queen

  • $995
  • $1245
  • Casper
20% off
Casper

Dream Hybrid Mattress, Queen

  • $1495
  • $1875
  • Casper

Amazon

Find deals on Nectar mattresses and more on Amazon.

27% off
Amazon

Nectar Queen Mattress 12 Inch - Medium Firm Gel Memory Foam

  • $649
  • $899
  • Amazon
22% off
Amazon

Signature Design by Ashley Queen Size Chime 12 Inch Medium Firm Hybrid Mattress with Cooling Gel Memory Foam

  • $369.99
  • $477.99
  • Amazon
16% off
Amazon

Amazon Basics Cooling Gel-Infused, Medium-Firm Memory Foam Mattress, CertiPUR-US Certified - Queen Size, 10 Inch (White/Gray)

  • $249.42
  • $299.20
  • Amazon

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events