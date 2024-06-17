Summer sales on mattresses: Nolah, Brooklyn Bedding, Casper and more

Shopping for a new mattress?

As new summer sales are released, so are deals on mattresses for the whole family.

We're rounding up top mattress deals from retailers like Macy's, Nolah, Amazon, Brooklyn Bedding and beyond.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABCNews.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Nectar's Fourth of July deals include up to 40% off mattresses.

40% off Nectar The Nectar Memory Foam Mattress, Queen $649
$1099 Nectar

$1099 Nectar Shop Now

Nolah is offering 35% off during its Fourth of July sitewide sale, going on now. Plus, get two free pillows with select mattresses.

34% off Nolah Nolah Original Hybrid, Queen $1137
$1749 Nolah

$1749 Nolah Shop Now

35% off Nolah Nolah Evolution 15", Queen $1624
$2499 Nolah

$2499 Nolah Shop Now

Brooklyn Bedding's 25% off sitewide sale ends June 18. Use code SUMMER25.

24% off Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe Cooling, Queen $1698.80
$2265 Brooklyn Bedding

$2265 Brooklyn Bedding Shop Now

24% off Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid, Twin $498.80
$665 Brooklyn Bedding

$665 Brooklyn Bedding Shop Now

Save up to $500 during Avocado's summer sale.

7% off Avocado Mattress Avocado Queen Mattress $1299
$1399 Avocado Mattress

$1399 Avocado Mattress Shop Now

7% off Avocado Mattress Avocado Vegan Mattress, Twin $1299
$1399 Avocado Mattress

$1399 Avocado Mattress Shop Now

Macy's has up to 70% off mattress closeouts. Use code FURN for an extra 10% off.

59% off Macy's BEAUTYREST SILVER BRS900 15" Medium Pillowtop Mattress- King $1129.49
$2789 Macy's

$2789 Macy's Shop Now

60% off Macy's HOTEL COLLECTION by Aireloom Coppertech Silver 12.5" Firm Mattress- California King, Created for Macy's $2103.29
$5369 Macy's

$5369 Macy's Shop Now

67% off Macy's SERTA Classic Elite 15" Plush Pillowtop Mattress- King $758.69
$2339 Macy's

$2339 Macy's Shop Now

Birch's Fourth of July early access sale is on now. Shop 25% off sitewide plus get two free Eco-Rest pillows with a mattress purchase. Use code JULY25.

25% off Birch Birch Natural Mattress, Queen $1405.30
$1873.80 Birch

$1873.80 Birch Shop Now

Shop 20% off all mattresses at Casper now.

20% off Casper The One Premium Foam Mattress, Queen $995
$1245 Casper

$1245 Casper Shop Now

20% off Casper Dream Hybrid Mattress, Queen $1495
$1875 Casper

$1875 Casper Shop Now

Find deals on Nectar mattresses and more on Amazon.

27% off Amazon Nectar Queen Mattress 12 Inch - Medium Firm Gel Memory Foam $649
$899 Amazon

$899 Amazon Shop Now

22% off Amazon Signature Design by Ashley Queen Size Chime 12 Inch Medium Firm Hybrid Mattress with Cooling Gel Memory Foam $369.99
$477.99 Amazon

$477.99 Amazon Shop Now