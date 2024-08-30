The top 7 picks for pressure washers to clean outdoor spaces

The CDC offers guidance on safe use of pressure washers.

Pressure washers can change the game when it comes to cleaning outdoor furniture, flooring and walls. With these nifty machines, usually on wheels, users can push the washer around a property using high-force water pressure to eliminate dust, bugs, dew and stains.

As technology progresses, easy to use pressure washers dominate the market, providing powerful wash functionality at the press of a button.

As with any motorized and high-pressure technology, when using a pressure washer, it is important to exercise caution.

Best uses for electric and motorized pressure washers

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released guidance on the best ways to use pressure washers in a way that mitigates risk and avoids injury, while still ensuring a clean outdoor area.

"Always test the ground fault circuit interrupter (circuit breaker or outlet) before using a pressure washer," warns the CDC, a suggestion helpful while using high energy product.

"If an extension cord must be used, keep the pressure washer's power cord connection out of any standing water," the guidance continues, adding that those using pressure washers should "Keep both the power cord and extension cord connections as far away as possible from the item being washed and away from any water runoff."

While potentially tempting because of the power of the washer, the CDC recommends never aiming the washer at objects with the intention of moving them from their position. On a similar note, the guidance suggests never pointing the washer at yourself or another person.

For further advice on how to properly use a pressure washer, Anderson Lumber Company offers advice on their website for the best uses of power washers.

The company cites "safe" materials to pressure wash as "concrete driveways and paths." For wood plank siding and fiber cement, the company recommends a "low-pressure setting and relatively wide angle nozzle."

Three items that the company recommends avoiding with your pressure washer are roofing, shingle siding and cars, as the power could damage these materials.

