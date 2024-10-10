Shop LED face masks to treat skin at home

If you’ve recently seen someone with a mask over their face and light glowing onto their skin, they’re likely not dressing up for "Friday the 13th" character Jason Voorhees, they may be using LED light therapy.

This new skin treatment is meant to increase collagen in the skin, thereby attempting to eliminate wrinkles, acne, eczema, and other skin ailments.

"The most common frequencies used in LED light therapy are the red and blue wavelengths, which are readily absorbed into the skin and do not contain harmful ultraviolet light," explains the American Society of Plastic Surgeons.

Red wavelengths are most common to boost collagen while blue wavelengths can combat acne.

Shop the top picks for LED light therapy masks. ABC News Photo Illustration, Amazon - Aphrona USA, Nordstrom, Macy's

These wavelengths notably do not include ultraviolet light, like that from the sun, known to be potentially harmful to exposed skin.

As always, it is important to focus on ways to apply LED light therapy in a healthy way that reduces any risks associated with use. Make sure to read the instructions on your LED light therapy to protect your eyes when using the product.

The Food and Drug Administration has approved several different designs for light masks ensuring the products are safe to use. Generally, use of these products is not recommended if the user is pregnant, has epilepsy, on photosensitive medications or has certain skin or eye conditions.

Side effects of LED light therapy could include temporary skin redness, dryness, and irritation, especially in sensitive skin. The treatment can also cause hyperpigmentation, especially in darker skin tones. It is always best to consult with a healthcare provider before use.

Here are some top options for FDA-approved LED light therapy masks currently available:

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABCNews.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.

Nordstrom DRx SpectraLite™ FaceWare Pro LED Light Therapy Device This FDA-cleared skincare mask has a total of 162 red and blue lights working to improve skin health. $455 Nordstrom Shop Now

Amazon MOONLIGHT PRO 7 Color Treatment Photon Mask The product description for this product notes the mask focuses on reducing wrinkles. $179.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Infrared Red Light Therapy for Face to Reduce Wrinkles While highlighting skin texture, the product description notes this product zeroes in on "wrinkles, fine lines, redness, and scarring, and improve skin tone." $390 Amazon Shop Now

Nordstrom Wrinkle Retreat Light Therapy Face Mask This LED light therapy device is portable and rechargeable, coming with a charging cable for a power-up in any location. $349 Nordstrom Shop Now

Macy's 4 Color LED Light Therapy Face Mask This product targets "acne-causing bacteria" while using multiple LED lights to treat the skin. $97.75 Macy's Shop Now