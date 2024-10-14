How to choose the right video doorbell, according to a security expert

If you are a homeowner looking for innovative ways to enhance your home security, video doorbells have become an increasingly popular option.

Most of the new models offer real-time surveillance, two-way communication and a layer of protection traditional doorbells simply can't match. But with so many options on the market, how can homeowners choose the right one?

ABC News spoke with a security expert and president of Macguard Secuirty Advisors, Kirk MacDowell, to gain insights into what to look for when selecting a video doorbell.

Resolution and field of view

When choosing a video doorbell, picture quality is crucial.

"Look for a camera with at least 1080p resolution," MacDowell advised, ensuring that video clarity remains high even in varying light conditions. Equally important is the camera's field of view, which should be at least 160 degrees to give you a comprehensive perspective of your front door and porch area.

In addition to high resolution, homeowners should opt for a doorbell with customizable detection zones. This feature allows the user to focus on relevant areas, such as the immediate front of the house, and avoid alerts triggered by irrelevant movements like pedestrians on the sidewalk.

Enhanced security features

One of the most significant advantages of video doorbells over traditional ones is their ability to act as a deterrent.

"A video doorbell can warn potential burglars that someone might be watching," MacDowell said. It also lets homeowners see who is approaching their door, with the added benefit of real-time, two-way communication. Modern video doorbells no longer require someone to press the button to engage the system. They can alert homeowners as soon as someone comes within range.

Additionally, advanced video analytics can reduce false alerts by differentiating between people and animals, further enhancing security by focusing only on relevant threats.

Weather resistance

Given that video doorbells are outdoor devices, they must withstand various weather conditions.

"Look for a doorbell with an IP rating, such as IP65, which ensures it's weather-resistant," MacDowell recommended. Whether you live in freezing temperatures or scorching climates, there are models that can handle extremes—ranging from subzero conditions to temperatures as high as 105°F, making them suitable for diverse environments like Arizona or colder regions.

Customization based on location

For homeowners in areas with high foot traffic, such as townhomes near sidewalks, it's essential to invest in a higher-end doorbell with advanced analytics. These models allow users to customize detection zones, reducing unnecessary notifications while focusing on actual visitors. This feature becomes particularly useful during the holiday season, when package deliveries increase. Some models even offer the ability to detect package deliveries and zoom in to capture the address label.

Cybersecurity concerns

With the rise of smart home devices comes an increase in cyber threats.

"The first line of defense is strong password protection, both on the device and the network," MacDowell stated.

Installation: DIY vs. professional

When it comes to installation, video doorbells generally come in three types: battery-operated, wired using the existing doorbell wiring, or hardwired with a battery backup.

"For DIY enthusiasts, battery-only systems are the easiest to install," MacDowell noted. However, for those seeking a more reliable option, hardwired systems with battery backups are preferred, as they ensure continuous operation even during power outages.

Taking these points from our expert into consideration we have rounded up 5 of the top video doorbells below. Scroll on to check them out.

