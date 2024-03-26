Best brands for at-home security systems

One home security expert offers the best brands for security cameras

Home security has become more convenient with leaps in advancements in several security spaces, but perhaps none more prominent than home security cameras.

It is easier now than ever before to monitor, survey, and secure your home from inside the property or remotely.

Home security cameras has risen in prominence as ways to protect your home from intruders, porch package bandits or even monitoring the well being of pets while owners are away.

Meet the expert

ABC News spoke with Wayne Wheeler, owner of Unlimited Applications Security Company, to learn about the most popular choices for home security camera systems. Wheeler's company specializes in security camera installation.

Wheeler, who has 30 years of security experience, said that the increase in demand for home surveillance comes down to the convenience born from new technology, and the extra layer of security added by the products.

"They have the safety of knowing that if anything were to happen, it's recorded, and the convenience of either watching it locally, on the monitor, or remotely using a smartphone, tablet or laptop or computer for that matter," he said.

Two popular types of home security cameras

Wheeler said home surveillance cameras generally come in two different styles. Traditional hardwire systems record the surveillance to a DVR system that exists within the home and is hooked up through hardwiring to the cameras which can be focused on the interior or exterior of the home.

This hardwire technology would allow users to play back tape on their DVR in order to review surveillance footage of their choosing.

Smart cameras, a newer technology, allow a synchronized experience in home surveillance. Using wifi and backing up to a cloud, smart cameras can stream live surveillance footage to smartphones, tablets, and computers. Smart cameras can also store footage locally on SD cards.

Recommended hardwire brands for home security systems

Lorex HD Security Camera System This option from Lorex features smart motion detection and a DVR remote viewing option.

Lorex Fusion 4K Security Camera System Lorex allows for 4K Video for high quality surveillance.

REOLINK 4K Outdoor Cameras for Home Security Reolink offers a clear camera offering of 4K Ultra HD.

REOLINK 4K Security Camera System Smart cameras can also identify objects as they come into view and wave off non-threatening objects like shadows or animals.

Night Owl 2-Way Audio 12 Channel DVR Video Home Security Camera System Night Owl is a more affordable option for customers looking for a wired set up.

Night Owl 8 Channel Bluetooth Video Home Security Camera System Night Owl's password protected system allows users to to view footage and control the system from an app.

Recommended Smart brands for home security systems

Blink Outdoor 4 (4th Gen) — Wire-free smart security camera The Blink option offers infrared night vision and boasts a two-year battery life.

Blink Video Doorbell Blink's two-way audio system allows for users to answer the door remotely and communicate with visitors.

Ring Video Doorbell – 1080p HD video, Along with a clear camera and audio system, this updated model has improved motion detection.

Ring Indoor Cam (2nd Gen) The video preview feature records extra seconds before motion to better contextualize motion detections.

