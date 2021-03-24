NASA leaves piece of fabric from Wright brothers on Mars

After traveling 300 miles through space, NASA’s experimental Martian helicopter, “Ingenuity,” left a small swatch from the 1903 Wright Flyer.
0:46 | 03/24/21

Transcript for NASA leaves piece of fabric from Wright brothers on Mars
Finally tonight here, a piece of American history set to make history again on Mars. From their first flight in kitty hawk, North Carolina, in 1903, not even Wilbur or Orville Wright could've imagined this. On the surface of Mars, after traveling 300 million miles through space, a small piece of fabric from the 1903 Wright flyer will fly now on Mars. Nasa hopes to fly the four-pound helicopter about ten feet in the air in the coming weeks. Nasa's experimental Martian el continuer ten feet

