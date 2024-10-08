Amazon Prime Big Deal Days: Early gift ideas for $25, $50 and $100

Take advantage of the October sale for gift shopping before the holidays.

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days have returned, meaning now is the perfect time to start checking people off your early holiday gift list.

We've selected dozens of ultra-popular products that are perfect for gifting, each separated into a budget-friendly category of under $25, under $50 and under $100.

You'll find something for everyone, from headphones and sound bars for the music lover in your life to Revlon's bestselling hair dryer and styler (with more than 473,00 ratings!) that anyone with an unruly mane will adore.

Frequent flyers will love a travel-friendly option such as convenient packing cubes or a stylish and sturdy Delsey Paris x United Colors of Bennetton carry-on.

Plenty of kitchen gadgets and small appliances are also included and are just the thing for any college students, newlyweds or anyone else in your life who could use a kitchen update or two.

Tablets are another hot option for gifting, so we've included options for adults and kids that are marked down for Prime members.

Keep scrolling to get inspired and get your holiday shopping out of the way early!

Prime Day gifts under $25

For budget-friendly gift shopping during this event, check out our curated list of top-selling products that range from luxurious hair masks and satin pillowcases to the Lifestraw, a must-have for any avid camper. Books are also a fantastic under-$25 option that will delight any voracious readers on your list, so we've included a handful of bestsellers that reviewers couldn't put down.

25% off Amazon Wet Brush Original Detangling Hair Brush, Classic Black - Ultra-Soft IntelliFlex Bristles - Detangler Brush Glide Through Tangles With Ease For All Hair Types - For Women, Men, Wet & Dry Hair $7.40

$9.98 Amazon Shop Now

46% off Amazon COSRX 6X Peptide Collagen Booster Toner Serum 150mL/5.07 Fl.Oz, Skin Renewal Boosting Facial Essence, Niacinamide & Hyaluronic Acid for All $15.99

$30 Amazon Shop Now

49% off Amazon LifeStraw Personal Water Filter for Hiking, Camping, Travel, and Emergency Preparedness $9.99

$19.95 Amazon Shop Now

50% off Amazon Demon Copperhead: A Novel by Barbara Kingsolver $16.22

$32.50 Amazon Shop Now

50% off Amazon Farberware 15-Piece High-Carbon Stamped Stainless Steel Kitchen Knife Set with Wood Block, Steak Knives, Razor-Sharp, Black, Ultra-Sharp Blades, Ergonomic Comfort Grip $19.99

$39.99 Amazon Shop Now

38% off Amazon Bedsure Satin Pillowcase for Hair and Skin Queen -Beige Silky 20x30 Inches - Set of 2 with Envelope Closure, Similar to Silk, Gifts for Women Men $7.99

$12.99 Amazon Shop Now

31% off Amazon S'well Stainless Steel Wine Chiller, Holds 750ml Bottle, Teakwood, Triple Layered Vacuum Insulated Container Keeps Bottles Chilled for Longer, BPA Free Barware $27.34

$40 Amazon Shop Now

60% off Amazon The Perfect Loaf: The Craft and Science of Sourdough Breads, Sweets, and More: A Baking Book $15.99

$40 Amazon Shop Now

59% off Amazon Jess & Lou 5 Minute ResQ for Dry Hair $20

$49.99 Amazon Shop Now

47% off Amazon MAJESTIC PURE Sandalwood Essential Oil | 100% Pure and Natural Sandalwood Oil | Premium Grade Essential Oils for Hair Care, Home Diffusers, Skin, Aromatherapy, Massage and Humidifiers | 1 Fl Oz $8.49

$16.09 Amazon Shop Now

59% off Amazon Lessons in Chemistry: A Novel $11.75

$29 Amazon Shop Now

36% off Amazon BAGSMART Compression Packing Cubes for Travel $12.79

$20.00 Amazon Shop Now

Prime Day gifts under $50

Popular JBL earbuds, weekender bags for the friend who loves a getaway and more are perfect gifts around or under a $50 budget.

50% off Amazon Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet (newest model) ages 3-7. Top-selling 7" kids tablet on Amazon | 6-months of ad-free content with parental controls included, 10-hr battery, 16 GB, Red $49.99

$99.99 Amazon Shop Now

40% off Amazon JBL Vibe Beam - True Wireless JBL Deep Bass Sound Earbuds, Bluetooth 5.2, Water & Dust Resistant, Hands-free call with VoiceAware, Up to 32 hours of battery life (White) $29.95

$49.95 Amazon Shop Now

47% off Amazon REVLON One Step Volumizer PLUS Hair Dryer and Styler | More Volume, Less Damage, and More Styling Control for Easy and Fast Salon-Style Blowouts, Plus Travel Friendly (Black) $36.90

$69.99 Amazon Shop Now

42% off Amazon IBFUN Weekender Bags for Women, Large Overnight Bag Canvas Travel Duffel Bag Carry On Tote with Shoe Compartment 21" 3Pcs Set $39.99

$69.99 Amazon Shop Now

Prime Day gifts under $100

Give thoughtful and useful gifts like an electric toothbrush, portable Marshall speaker or Keurig K-Iced coffee maker to show your loved ones you care this holiday season.

21% off Amazon Sound Bars for TV 16-inch, Cinematic TV Bluetooth Sound Bar with Impactful Bass with Remote Control, Wall Mountable Sound Bar Work with Traditional or Smart TV, Computer $62.99

$79.99 Amazon Shop Now

41% off Amazon nutribullet® Pro+ 1200 Watt Personal Blender with Pulse Function SKU – Matte Black $75.98

$129.99 Amazon Shop Now

20% off Amazon Keurig K-Iced Coffee Maker, Single Serve K-Cup Pod Iced Coffee Maker, With Hot and Cold Coffee Capabilities, Brews Any K-Cup Pod, Gray $78.62

$99 Amazon Shop Now

33% off Amazon Jeep JH004C Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels (Black, Carry-On 20 Inch) $66.49

$99.99 Amazon Shop Now

20% off Amazon Ninja Pods & Grounds Specialty Single-Serve Coffee Maker, K-Cup Pod Compatible, Built-In Milk Frother, 6-oz. Cup to 24-oz. Travel Mug Sizes, Iced Coffee Maker, 1550 watts, Sage Green, PB051SG $79.99

$99.99 Amazon Shop Now

52% off Amazon Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet (newest model) built for relaxation, 10.1" vibrant Full HD screen, octa-core processor, 3 GB RAM, 64 GB, Ocean $84.99

$179.99 Amazon Shop Now

15% off Amazon United Colors of Benetton Now Hardside Luggage with Spinner Wheels, Green, Carry-On 19 Inch $84.99

$99.99 Amazon Shop Now

44% off Amazon PHILIPS Sonicare ProtectiveClean 6500 Rechargeable Electric Power Toothbrush with Charging Travel Case and Extra Brush Head, Black, HX6462/08 $99.96

$179.96 Amazon Shop Now