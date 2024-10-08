Amazon Prime Day Big Deal Days: Save big on toys from Lego, Play-Doh and more

Check out top-rated deals on toys for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days.

ByJacqueline Laurean Yates
October 8, 2024, 6:27 AM
Check out top-rated deals on toys for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days.
Check out top-rated deals on toys for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days.
ABC News Photo Illustration, Amazon

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days are here, and it's the perfect time to snag deals on toys.

Whether you're looking for the best outdoor toys and games or top-rated picks for babies and toddlers, there's a little something for everyone.

From October 8-9, Amazon has special markdowns on bestsellers from Lego, Play-Doh and many more.

Keep scrolling to enjoy big savings on toys your kids will love.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com and ABCNews.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com and ABCNews.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.

Get more shopGMA -- sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.

Shop more from Prime Big Deal Days!

SEEN ON TV || $25 OR LESS || 40% OFF OR MORE || $100 OR LESS || APPLE || BEAUTY || CHRISTMAS DECOR || ESSENTIALS || FASHION || GMA FAVORITES || HALLOWEEN || HOLIDAY GIFT IDEAS || KITCHEN & HOME || LAPTOPS || TECH

Best deals on toys for babies and young toddlers

Amazon
55% off

control future Crawling Crab Baby Toy

  • $15.99
  • $35.69
  • Amazon
Amazon
31% off

dearlomum Baby Play Mat Baby Gym

  • $29.59
  • $42.99
  • Amazon
Amazon
15% off

Baby Einstein Sea Dreams Soother Musical Crib Toy and Sound Machine

  • $33.90
  • $39.99
  • Amazon
Amazon
17% off

QuTZ 224 Sight Words Talking Flash Cards

  • $22.99
  • $27.89
  • Amazon

Best deals on toys for preschool-age kids

Amazon
62% off

Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Busy Chef's Restaurant Playset

  • $9.49
  • $24.99
  • Amazon
Amazon
44% off

LEGO Classic Large Creative Brick Box 10698 Building Toy Set

  • $33.12
  • $59.99
  • Amazon
Amazon
33% off

Bravokids LCD Writing Tablet for 3-8 Year Olds - 10 Inch Doodle Board Electronic Drawing Pad

  • $13.29
  • $19.99
  • Amazon
Amazon
13% off

Hasbro Gaming Chutes and Ladders Board Game

  • $12.99
  • $14.99
  • Amazon

Best deals for elementary-age kids

Amazon
19% off

YLL Mini Karaoke Machine

  • $29.79
  • $36.99
  • Amazon
Amazon
45% off

Fuwidvia 3 Pack Airplane Launcher Toys

  • $19.98
  • $36.99
  • Amazon
Amazon
51% off

Hamdol Remote Control Car

  • $21.98
  • $44.99
  • Amazon
Amazon
36% off

Taco vs Burrito Family Board Games

  • $15.98
  • $24.99
  • Amazon

Best deals for tweens and beyond

Amazon
22% off

pindaloo Original Skill Game Toy with 2 Balls

  • $27.10
  • $35
  • Amazon
Amazon
36% off

Rechargeable Game Activity Cube

  • $31.99
  • $49.99
  • Amazon
Amazon
37% off

Hasbro Gaming Jenga Classic Game

  • $9.97
  • $15.99
  • Amazon

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events