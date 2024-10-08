Amazon Prime Day Big Deal Days: Save big on toys from Lego, Play-Doh and more

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days are here, and it's the perfect time to snag deals on toys.

Whether you're looking for the best outdoor toys and games or top-rated picks for babies and toddlers, there's a little something for everyone.

From October 8-9, Amazon has special markdowns on bestsellers from Lego, Play-Doh and many more.

Keep scrolling to enjoy big savings on toys your kids will love.

Best deals on toys for babies and young toddlers

Amazon 55% off control future Crawling Crab Baby Toy $15.99

Amazon 31% off dearlomum Baby Play Mat Baby Gym $29.59

Amazon 15% off Baby Einstein Sea Dreams Soother Musical Crib Toy and Sound Machine $33.90

Amazon 17% off QuTZ 224 Sight Words Talking Flash Cards $22.99

Best deals on toys for preschool-age kids

Amazon 62% off Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Busy Chef's Restaurant Playset $9.49

Amazon 44% off LEGO Classic Large Creative Brick Box 10698 Building Toy Set $33.12

Amazon 33% off Bravokids LCD Writing Tablet for 3-8 Year Olds - 10 Inch Doodle Board Electronic Drawing Pad $13.29

Amazon 13% off Hasbro Gaming Chutes and Ladders Board Game $12.99

Best deals for elementary-age kids

Amazon 19% off YLL Mini Karaoke Machine $29.79

Amazon 45% off Fuwidvia 3 Pack Airplane Launcher Toys $19.98

Amazon 51% off Hamdol Remote Control Car $21.98

Amazon 36% off Taco vs Burrito Family Board Games $15.98

Best deals for tweens and beyond

Amazon 22% off pindaloo Original Skill Game Toy with 2 Balls $27.10

Amazon 36% off Rechargeable Game Activity Cube $31.99

