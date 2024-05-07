Shop the best e-readers for note taking, advanced readers, kids and more

If you're looking to up the amount of time you read this year, as well as a convenient way to take books on the go, an e-reader might be for you.

There are several factors to consider when shopping for an e-reader to ensure that you're choosing the correct device for your needs.

As with most electronic devices, some of the top shopping priorities would be storage and battery life. Thankfully, most readers can last a week or two on a single charge, making sure that you have uninterrupted reading time.

As far as storage capacity, most devices offer a range of storage availability, and you can decide how many books you might want to store locally when perusing options.

Once you have squared away storage and battery life, thinking about the content compatibility feature should be the next priority. For example, if most of the books you intend to read are Kindle books, getting an Amazon-compatible device would be a smart choice.

If you're shopping under budgetary constraints, there are also great options available for less than $100.

A final factor to explore is extra features such as built-in dictionaries, note-taking capabilities and the ability to adjust font size and customize your reading experience.

Scroll on to shop some of the best e-readers on the market in 2024.

Budget friendly: Amazon Kindle (2022)

Amazon Kindle – The lightest and most compact Kindle, with extended battery life, adjustable front light, and 16 GB storage – Black This e-reader is light, compact and a budget-friendly pick that now has an option for 16GB of storage, which can hold thousands of books.



More advanced reader: Kobo Sage

Kobo Sage | eReader | 8" HD Glare Free Touchscreen According to the brand website, "The Kobo Sage is a high definition E Ink Carta 1200 touchscreen offers deep contrast, super-clear readability, and faster page turns on an expansive display. The eye-catching glare free HD display with ComfortLight PRO allows for brightness and blue light control. Dark Mode offers a new way to reduce eyestrain."



Best notetaking capabilities: Amazon Scribble

Amazon Kindle Scribe (16 GB) - 10.2" 300 ppi Paperwhite display, a Kindle and a notebook all in one, convert notes to text and share, includes Basic Pen The Kindle Scribble is a digital notebook that you can write on. Journal, sketch, take notes, and more.



For kids: Kindle Kids

Kindle Kids (2022 release) With over 1,000 positive reviews on Amazon, the Kindle Kids establishes healthy reading habits for children and is under warranty if broken within the first two years of purchasing.

