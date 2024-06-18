Shop energy efficient dehumidifiers for rooms throughout the house

Dehumidifiers can be used throughout a home, workplace, or other indoor areas to make the room more comfortable, healthier and protect the health of the architecture of the room. Traditionally, dehumidifiers are used to take the air out of a damp environment, making it easier to breathe and combatting potential allergy threats.

Energy Star, a program under the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), certifies dehumidifiers that offer relief to humid rooms while also protecting the environment.

Shop energy efficient and effective dehumidifiers ABC News, amazon

"A dehumidifier that has earned the Energy Star label uses more efficient refrigeration coils, compressors, and fans to remove the same amount of moisture as a similarly sized conventional unit but uses 13% less energy," cites the Energy Star website.

For an exhaustive list of specific models that Energy Star has certified as being energy efficient, you can look at Energy Star's website.

What factors should I consider in purchasing my next dehumidifier?

Among the many factors that consumers should be aware of while purchasing a new dehumidifier are water removal options and capacity. Generally, capacity will be important to focus on as it determines how many pints need to be removed every day. It is important to note that larger rooms, like basements, would require a dehumidifier with a larger pint capacity versus smaller rooms, like bathrooms, which work with a smaller pint capacity.

For a slightly to moderately damp room, a 20 to 30 pint capacity is recommended. For a very damp room, 25 to 40 pints are recommended and for a wet room 30 to 50 pint capacity is recommended.

For water removal options, most dehumidifiers either come with hose or basket removal options. In hose options, a pump is able to drain the water from the machine, making for a more convenient restoration process in rooms that may accumulate water like basements or bathrooms.

"Certified models are available from all major retailers and brand names including Black+Decker, Danby, Frigidaire, GE, Hisense, and Honeywell," according to Energy Star's website.

Below find options from all of these brands for your new dehumidifier.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABCNews.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.

Best dehumidifiers for the whole house

33% off Amazon BLACK+DECKER Air Conditioner, 14,000 BTU Air Conditioner This portable air conditioner is available with a combined air dehumidifer. You can change product settings with a remote control and LED display. $449.99

$680.99 Amazon Shop Now

12% off Amazon Frigidaire 22 Pint Dehumidifier The 22-pint humidifier would likely be a good fit for a slightly damp room, according to Energy Star's guidance. $175.12

$199.00 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon GE Energy Star Portable Dehumidifier 35 Pint At a 35-pint capacity this GE product could be use to remove the moisture out of wet rooms at risk of structural damage. $209.00 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Waykar 80 Pints Energy Star Dehumidifier for Spaces up to 5,000 Sq. Ft This high-capacity dehumdifier is best used in large rooms in need of heavy dehumidifying. The product description also highlights a "quiet operation." $259.99 Amazon Shop Now

9% off Amazon Hisense 35-Pint 2-Speed Dehumidifier According to the product description, the comparatively smaller size of this dehumidifier, makes it more ideal for smaller rooms. $190.00

$210.00 Amazon Shop Now

12% off Amazon Honeywell 4000 Sq. Ft. Energy Star Dehumidifier This Energy Star certified product, is best used for large rooms and comes with a drain tube to avoid constantly unloading a large tank. $289.99

$329.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Danby DDR030BJWDB-ME 30 Pint Dehumidifier This model from Danby was recognized with Energy Star's most efficient dehumidifiers in 2021. $170.71 Amazon Shop Now

6% off Amazon BLACK+DECKER 1500 Sq. Ft. Dehumidifier This product comes with a water-level indicator, so users can anticipate when the dehumidifier needs to drain. $149.99

$159.99 Amazon Shop Now