Tools and must-have gear to get your car ready for winter
Essential car tools for whatever winter throws your way.
As temperatures drop, ensuring your car is prepared for winter's harsh elements is crucial for safety and performance.
Cold weather can bring challenges like icy roads, low visibility and battery issues, making it essential for car owners to focus on winter maintenance.
Key steps like checking tire tread, inspecting battery health, and making sure you have emergency supplies can prevent breakdowns and accidents.
Winterizing your car is about both protection and preparedness, safeguarding your vehicle's components from extreme temperatures and staying prepared in case you encounter ice, snow or slick conditions on the road.
Beyond maintenance, having the right tools on hand makes navigating winter weather much easier. Items like de-icers, snow brushes and tire chains can save you time and stress, while emergency supplies ensure you're ready for unforeseen situations.
Stocking your car with winter essentials ensures you're ready for the season ahead and gives peace of mind during those unpredictable winter drives.
Here are some top picks for essential winter car tools and supplies to keep you prepared for whatever the season throws your way.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABCNews.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
NOCO Boost Plus GB40 1000A UltraSafe Car Battery Jump Starter
Never get stranded with a dead battery. A portable jump starter allows you to recharge your battery without waiting for roadside assistance.
- $99.95
- $124.95
- Amazon
Extendable Twister Snow Brush
Remove snow and ice buildup quickly with a sturdy snow brush and ice scraper combo, ideal for clearing your windshield, mirrors and windows.
- $24.99
- OXO
Prestone Windshield Trigger De-Icer 32 oz
Cut through tough ice fast with a de-icer spray, which melts away frost to improve visibility and reduce scraping time.
- $3.98
- Walmart
Armor All 4-Piece Floor Mats
Protect your car's interior from mud, snow and salt with durable all-weather mats that trap water and dirt.
- $28.50
- $32.99
- Amazon
Auto-Trac Light Truck/SUV Tire Traction Chain, Set of 2
Gain extra traction on icy roads with easy-to-install tire chains, which are especially useful for driving in areas with heavy snowfall.
- $99.99
- Amazon
Fanttik Portable Air Compressor & Tire Inflator
Low temperatures can reduce tire pressure. A portable tire inflator keeps your tires at the correct PSI, helping maintain control on slippery roads.
- $79.99
- $129.99
- Best Buy
42'' Ice Scraper and Extendable Snow Brush
A foldable shovel and traction aids (like sand or cat litter) can help get you out of a slippery spot if you're stuck in the snow.
- $39.99
- $49.99
- Amazon
BUNKER INDUST Off-Road Traction Boards
These mats provide grip under your tires if you're stuck in snow or ice. Simply place them under your drive wheels, and they'll help you gain traction to drive out of slippery spots.
- $87.99
- $108
- Amazon
Universal 12-Volt Heating Pads for Car Seats
Stay warm on even the coldest days with a heated car seat cushion, perfect for cars without built-in seat warmers. Plug it into your car's power outlet for instant heat and added comfort on long winter drives.
- $48.12
- The Home Depot