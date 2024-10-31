Essential car tools for whatever winter throws your way.

Tools and must-have gear to get your car ready for winter

Get your car ready for winter with these must-haves.

Get your car ready for winter with these must-haves.

Get your car ready for winter with these must-haves.

Get your car ready for winter with these must-haves.

As temperatures drop, ensuring your car is prepared for winter's harsh elements is crucial for safety and performance.

Cold weather can bring challenges like icy roads, low visibility and battery issues, making it essential for car owners to focus on winter maintenance.

Key steps like checking tire tread, inspecting battery health, and making sure you have emergency supplies can prevent breakdowns and accidents.

Winterizing your car is about both protection and preparedness, safeguarding your vehicle's components from extreme temperatures and staying prepared in case you encounter ice, snow or slick conditions on the road.

Beyond maintenance, having the right tools on hand makes navigating winter weather much easier. Items like de-icers, snow brushes and tire chains can save you time and stress, while emergency supplies ensure you're ready for unforeseen situations.

Stocking your car with winter essentials ensures you're ready for the season ahead and gives peace of mind during those unpredictable winter drives.

Here are some top picks for essential winter car tools and supplies to keep you prepared for whatever the season throws your way.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABCNews.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.

20% off Amazon NOCO Boost Plus GB40 1000A UltraSafe Car Battery Jump Starter Never get stranded with a dead battery. A portable jump starter allows you to recharge your battery without waiting for roadside assistance. $99.95

$124.95 Amazon Shop Now

OXO Extendable Twister Snow Brush Remove snow and ice buildup quickly with a sturdy snow brush and ice scraper combo, ideal for clearing your windshield, mirrors and windows. $24.99 OXO Shop Now

Walmart Prestone Windshield Trigger De-Icer 32 oz Cut through tough ice fast with a de-icer spray, which melts away frost to improve visibility and reduce scraping time. $3.98 Walmart Shop Now

13% off Amazon Armor All 4-Piece Floor Mats Protect your car's interior from mud, snow and salt with durable all-weather mats that trap water and dirt. $28.50

$32.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Auto-Trac Light Truck/SUV Tire Traction Chain, Set of 2 Gain extra traction on icy roads with easy-to-install tire chains, which are especially useful for driving in areas with heavy snowfall. $99.99 Amazon Shop Now

38% off Best Buy Fanttik Portable Air Compressor & Tire Inflator Low temperatures can reduce tire pressure. A portable tire inflator keeps your tires at the correct PSI, helping maintain control on slippery roads. $79.99

$129.99 Best Buy Shop Now

20% off Amazon 42'' Ice Scraper and Extendable Snow Brush A foldable shovel and traction aids (like sand or cat litter) can help get you out of a slippery spot if you're stuck in the snow. $39.99

$49.99 Amazon Shop Now

18% off Amazon BUNKER INDUST Off-Road Traction Boards These mats provide grip under your tires if you're stuck in snow or ice. Simply place them under your drive wheels, and they'll help you gain traction to drive out of slippery spots. $87.99

$108 Amazon Shop Now