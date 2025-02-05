Cybersecurity expert discovers DeepSeek using ‘digital fingerprinting technology’

ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks to the CEO of Feroot Security, Ivan Tsarynny, on his team's discovery Deepseek code can send user data to the Chinese government.

February 5, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live