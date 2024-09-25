The President and First Lady of Ukraine | Robin Roberts Reporting

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and first lady Olena Zelenska sit down with Robin Roberts to discuss the conflict with Russia, his upcoming presentation of his “Victory Plan,” and much more.

September 25, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live