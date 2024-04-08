Toll of War: The José Andrés Interview | Martha Raddatz Reports

ABC News' “This Week” co-anchor Martha Raddatz spoke exclusively with World Central Kitchen founder and chef José Andrés following the death of seven of his WCK aid workers in Gaza.

April 8, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live