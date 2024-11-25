Shot in the Dark: Weight Loss Injection Wars

A shortage in injections linked to weight loss opened the market not only to compounding pharmacies but also some questionable online businesses. How do you know if you're getting what's advertised?

November 25, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live