The American Classroom

ABC News takes a closer look at education in America, with reports on lead in school drinking water, and efforts to tackle chronic absenteeism, as well as teacher shortages coming out of the pandemic.

November 17, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live