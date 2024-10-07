October 7th: The Race to Survive

ABC News' Matt Gutman reports on the harrowing stories of survival for Israelis and Palestinians who have had to endure so much since the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas and Israel's subsequent war in Gaza.

October 7, 2024

