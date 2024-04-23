Trashed: The Secret Life of Plastic Exports

An ABC News investigation involving hidden tracking devices follows three plastic bags dropped off at Walmart recycling bins in the U.S. all the way to controversial plastic facilities in Southeast Asia.

April 23, 2024

