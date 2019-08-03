Transcript for SpaceX makes history with splashdown

Back on earth would S want. Okay. The dragon capsule from space at marking a milestone in the least former big splash down walking into the Atlantic Ocean confluence who. And we can't motion just hours after undocking from the international speech patient early Friday morning. And successfully completing a test flight. A major test for this these council and SpaceX. The journey beginning around this lifting off from the historic camp prisoners had the nine day with a full size test dummy named Ripley on board. Then docking with its beastie shouldn't collecting data to prove this speech she is safe for astronauts. Upon liftoff. Must telling EBC news mission accomplished a super stressful. Betsy. It worked for the past eight years with no vehicle the US has been forced to rely on Russian authorities flights to get astronauts to and from me. The benefits humanity has received. From space exploration in general is immeasurable. Now in the coming month effect hoping to get the council commission. Notified by NASA to reignite the American manned space program. And NASA is in just speaking on SpaceX is also counting on Boeing to test its capsule perhaps as early as next month. Elizabeth her ABC news he.

