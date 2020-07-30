Coronavirus updates: Global cases of COVID-19 surge by more than 2 million in just 8 days There are now more than 17 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 around the world.

The novel coronavirus pandemic has now killed more than 664,000 people worldwide.

Over 17 million people across the globe have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new respiratory virus, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. The actual numbers are believed to be much higher due to testing shortages, many unreported cases and suspicions that some governments are hiding or downplaying the scope of their nations' outbreaks.

The United States has become the worst-affected country, with more than 4.4 million diagnosed cases. On Wednesday, the U.S. death toll climbed over 150,000 and now stands at 150,649.

(FILES) In this file photo taken on July 22, 2020 medical personnel conduct coronavirus testing at a "walk-in" and "drive-through" site in Miami Beach, Florida. - Florida will close its coronavirus testing centers on July 30, 2020, a day after the state reported a record 216 deaths from the disease, as authorities batten down for a looming storm. Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images

Latest headlines:

Global confirmed cases of COVID-19 surpass 17 million

Governor DeSantis extends eviction and foreclosure moratorium until Sept. 1

Florida to pause COVID testing due to tropical weather

Here is how the news is developing today. All times Eastern. Check back for updates.

3:23 a.m.: Global confirmed cases of COVID-19 surpass 17 million

Globally, there are now more than 17 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, per John Hopkins University tally.

The current number now stands at 17,031,281 but the actual numbers are believed to be much higher due to testing shortages, many unreported cases and suspicions that some governments are hiding or downplaying the scope of their nations' outbreaks.

The global tally surpassed 15 million just eight days ago on July 22. Just four days later on July 26, the 16 million mark was reached.

2:38 a.m.: Governor DeSantis extends eviction and foreclosure moratorium until Sept. 1

Florida's governor Ron DeSantis has extended the moratorium on evictions and foreclosures until Sept. 1.

The ban was initially set to expire on Aug. 1 but the governor extended it for the third time in three months after the moratorium began in April.

State Rep. Ana Eskamani, D-Orlando, tweeted the news saying: “BREAKING— Eviction and foreclosure moratorium has been extended for another month.”

DeSantis issued the executive order without comment.

What to know about coronavirus:

How it started and how to protect yourself: Coronavirus explained

What to do if you have symptoms: Coronavirus symptoms

Tracking the spread in the U.S. and worldwide: Coronavirus map

2:11 a.m.: Florida to pause COVID testing due to tropical weather

The Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) announced that all state-supported drive-thru and walk-up COVID-19 testing sites will temporarily close at 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 30, in anticipation of impacts from Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine.

Testing sites are closing out of an abundance of caution to keep individuals operating and attending the sites safe. All sites have free standing structures including tents and other equipment, which cannot withstand tropical storm force winds, and could cause damage to people and property if not secured.

Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine is expected to impact Florida with heavy rains and strong winds arriving to South Florida as early as Friday. The sites will remain closed until they are safe to reopen, with all sites anticipated to be reopened at the latest by 8 a.m., Wednesday, August 5.

Free COVID-19 testing remains available through local County Health Departments.

ABC News' Ahmad Hemingway, Will Gretzky and Scott Withers contributed to this report.