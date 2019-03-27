A now former Lawrence, Kansas, police officer is expected in court on Wednesday to face a charge for shooting a suspect during a struggle after allegedly mistaking her gun for a stun gun.

Officer Brindley Blood was responding to a traffic stop call on May 29, 2018, when she encountered Officer Ian McCann trying to arrest driver Akira Lewis.

McCann had allegedly pulled over Lewis that day for a seat belt violation.

The full seven minute and 51 second dash cam video of the traffic stop was released to ABC News affiliate KMBC-TV.

In the video, McCann is seen approaching the driver side of Lewis' SUV just after 5 p.m.

Moments after McCann began speaking to Lewis, the vehicle inched forward, the video showed.

"Hey man. Stop!" McCann said to Lewis.

Lewis quickly stopped the vehicle and McCann, again, walked to the driver's side window.

"My family (is) homeless. I'm trying to go to f------ work. ... You gonna stop me for a f------ seat belt?" Lewis said.

"I'm gonna pull you over right here," said McCann. "This is literally gonna literally take only four minutes. ... I need your driver's license and your insurance card."

Lewis refused to comply, complaining that he'd been singled out and demanded to speak to a supervisor.

"You're about to go to jail for a seat belt violation," McCann warned Lewis in footage from police dashcam video that was released by Lawrence authorities Monday. "Are you really wanting to do that?"

Lewis and McCann went back and forth for approximately five minutes.

Blood, who responded to the call separately, could then be seen approaching the passenger side of the vehicle.

"He's going to jail," McCann said as Blood walked behind the SUV.

Lawrence, Kansas, police officers Ian McCann and Brindley Blood were trying to arrest a suspect in May 2018 during a traffic stop when Blood grabbed her stun gun, not her gun, and fired. She is due in court Wednesday.

McCann opened Lewis' door as Blood quickly went back to the passenger side of the car.

"Get out of the car!" McCann said.

"I'm gonna knock you in your [expletive]. ... I'm not getting out of this car!" Lewis said.

Blood opened the passenger side door and also requested that Lewis get out of the car as McCann called for backup, according to the video.

Lewis and McCann struggled and Lewis landed a punch on the officer before throwing McCann to the ground in the middle of traffic.

Then Blood yelled "Taser!"

Blood, a rookie officer who had joined the force two months earlier, pulled out her service weapon and fired a single shot, wounding Lewis.

"Ow! Ow!" Lewis is heard after being shot. He was later transported to a hospital, police said.

After Lewis cried out, Blood can be heard saying, “Oh, s---, I shot him.”

Blood later told investigators that she had intended to reach for her stun gun. She resigned in January 2019, authorities said.

Blood is facing a charge of reckless aggravated battery. It is unclear if she's entered a plea.

Her attorneys said they were not commenting on the case at this time.

McCann is still active with the department.

Lewis faces multiple charges including battery and failure to wear a seat belt. His attorneys did not respond to requests for comment.