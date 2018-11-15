Dashcam video shows shootout after traffic stop gone wrong

A routine traffic stop in Arkansas took a dangerous turn when the driver, identified by police as 29-year-old Luis Cobos-Cenobio, opened fire.
1:54 | 11/15/18

