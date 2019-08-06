Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine calls for changes in the wake of deadly Dayton shooting

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says he agrees with protesters who have called on him to "do something," so he's doing just that.

The Republican governor, who was sworn into office earlier this year, announced Tuesday morning that he would be taking a number of actions in the wake of the mass shooting early Sunday in Dayton, where nine people were killed and dozens of others were injured.

DeWine made his first comments about the shooting in Dayton on Sunday just hours after the attack, but he was shouted down by attendees who called on him to "do something!"

Speaking in an address on Tuesday morning, DeWine said that those who chanted "were absolutely right. We must do something and that is exactly what we're going to do."

He said that he will ask the state legislature to pass a law allowing safety protection orders, which would allow family members or loved ones to prompt the issuance of orders that would take guns away from those who pose a danger and have access to guns.

Police and sheriffs deputies would also be able "to activate the criminal justice system when they find an individual ... who is a danger to themselves or who is a danger to others and has access to a gun," DeWine said.

The second action that DeWine highlighted was to allow more access to state psychiatric hospitals within the state.

