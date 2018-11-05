It's Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. Thanks for choosing to start here.

1. New polling shows Democrats have edge before midterms

With the midterms just one day away, a new ABC News/Washington Post poll shows Democrats with an 8-point edge in the generic ballot.

ABC News Political director Rick Klein says Democrats will be looking to take advantage of competitive House races in the suburbs of major cities.

2. Trump a fixture in Tennessee Senate race

President Donald Trump has taken a big interest in close Senate races across the country, saying he's made a difference in as many as seven races.

One of those is in Tennessee, where ABC News White House correspondent Tara Palmeri says voters are responding to some of Trump's core issues like immigration and tax reform.

3. Republican gubernatorial candidate accuses Democrats of hacking

In Georgia, Stacey Abrams is trying to become the first black female governor in American history.

She's running against Republican Brian Kemp, the current secretary of state whose office oversees Georgia's elections.

And while we've already seen complaints about voter suppression, Kemp's office said it's opened an investigation into the Democratic Party of Georgia over an alleged attempt to hack the state's voting system.

We hear from David Cross, the lawyer who alerted the FBI and Kemp's office about the alleged vulnerability. He says he was tipped off by a concerned Georgia voter and does not believe the Democratic Party had anything to do with it.

"All Kemp has done is exactly what he wanted to do," Cross said, "which is to make the narrative about the Democratic Party instead of everyone focusing on the fact that there is potentially a serious vulnerability in the system and that he just let it go."

Rebecca DeHart, executive director of the Democratic Party of Georgia, said Kemp's asking for the investigation is pure politics.

"This political stunt from Kemp, just days before the election, is yet another example of why he cannot be trusted and should not be overseeing an election in which he is also a candidate for governor," DeHart said.

Kemp has not commented beyond his office's initial statement saying that Democrats are under investigation, while offering no evidence.

4. Migrant caravan marches toward Mexico City

While campaigning, Trump has continued to hammer away at the caravans of migrants making their way to the U.S. border to ask for asylum.

ABC News' Marcus Moore is traveling alongside the group and tell us Mexico City will be a "fork in the road" for the many of the migrants.

Elsewhere:

'Our political leaders, like our President Donald Trump, need to recognize that there are many sick people in this country who take their rhetoric and words of "War with the Media" and "War with the Democrats" to heart': The mother of Cesar Sayoc tells ABC News that her son, accused of sending 14 mail bombs to liberals, suffers from mental illness and that his actions don't reflect "how I raised him or my children."

ABC News crunched the numbers and has identified at least 17 cases where Trump's name has been invoked in direct connection to violence or threats. In 16 of the 17 cases, a person echoed presidential rhetoric, compared to zero combined times during the presidencies of George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

'Hundreds of millions of items': Amazon offers free shipping to everyone on all items delivered before Christmas.

'The safety of our employees and contractors is our top priority': Two third-party contractors just died in an Amazon warehouse in Baltimore.

From our partners at FiveThirtyEight:

The Senate Surprises We Did — And Didn’t — See Coming

Last 'Nightline':

The mystery surrounding the Lion Air jet crash: Investigators are digging into what happened to ill-fated Lion Air 737 that crashed in the Java Sea, presumably killing all 189 on board.

Alec Baldwin arrested for assault in New York City: The actor allegedly punched a stranger in a parking dispute near his home, police said.

On this day in history:

Nov. 5, 2017 -- A gunman opens fire at a Texas church.

Today's must-see photo:

Members of a U.S Army engineering brigade place Concertina wire around an encampment for troops, Department of Defense and U.S. Customs and Border Protection near the U.S.-Mexico International bridge in Donna, Texas. (photo credit: Eric Gay/AP)

Hot on social:

A police officer plays the piano during a call to assist an elderly couple.

