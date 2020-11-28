Boeing's 737 MAX prepares to return to the skies: Part 11

More
Dept. of Justice opened an investigation into whether Boeing withheld information from regulators. FAA recently certified that, with the modifications Boeing added, the 737 MAX can resume flight.
5:32 | 11/28/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Boeing's 737 MAX prepares to return to the skies: Part 11

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:32","description":"Dept. of Justice opened an investigation into whether Boeing withheld information from regulators. FAA recently certified that, with the modifications Boeing added, the 737 MAX can resume flight.","mediaType":"us only 08","section":"ABCNews/2020","id":"74435120","title":"Boeing's 737 MAX prepares to return to the skies: Part 11","url":"/2020/video/boeings-737-max-prepares-return-skies-part-11-74435120"}