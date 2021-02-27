Transcript for Ex-husband of Lori Vallow’s niece shot at while returning home: Part 5

Lori's bizarre saga is a lot for any family to deal with. Then add in brother Alex's curious connection to all this, and you've got a lot of drama. Especially when police are called in to investigate a 911 call involving yet another family member. 911, where's your emergency? Oh, someone just shot my window. Okay, someone shot at your vehicle? Yeah, and it hit my window and shattered my driver's side window. Sorry, I'm a little out of breath. They just drove off. And what is your name? My name is Brandon Boudreaux. Brandon Boudreaux was married to Lori's niece Melani when that shot rang out. Private eye rich Robertson is hired to help sort out the mystery. Brandon called me and seemed to be kind of in a panic. He was obviously agitated. And he just started spewing out all this information about being the target of a shooting and just a crazy a story. I wasn't sure what to make of it. Brandon told me that as he pulled up near his house toward the driveway, he recognized the jeep that was sitting in the street with the Texas license plates, and he thought he recognized that to be a jeep that Charles Vallow had. Charles Vallow did, indeed, own a jeep wrangler that was registered down in Texas. But dead men don't drive, so who was inside the jeep? As he approached, he saw what he believed was Alex cox reach out the back of that jeep. The window where the tire had been removed, and shot at his car. Alex cox, as in Lori's brother, a man who's already shot one, assaulted another. Could this guy be a drive-by shooter as well? It struck the frame on the window on the driver's side, just over his head. As soon as that hit his car, he just accelerated and got past the jeep to try to get away from it. Alex just is straight-up and admits to anything. He's just a man of truth. And I remember having that uncomfortable, you know, question that I go to him with. You know, did you take a shot at Brandon? And he said, no. He joked about it. He's a comedian. And he said, mellani, me in a recognizable car right across the street in I'm a great shot. It didn't add up. One thing Alex was not was a liar. Alex was very honest, and Alex could always say, if you called him on something or called him on something, he immediately owned up to everything he did wrong. Police say there's no denying that a bullet was, in fact, lodged in Brandon's vehicle. But why would anyone want to kill him? In court filings, Brandon says he can think of a million reasons. Brandon believed that if there was a motive to kill him, it would have been for a $1 million life insurance policy that he had, which Melani would have been the beneficiary. It's just not true. It's just a fight of trying to make me look bad and accuse me of things I haven't done. Police haven't announced one way or the other who the shooter was that night. Melanie denies having anything to do with the shooting and has not been charged. Brandon knows me, and knows I wouldn't do that. It did start out for me as as very, specific kind of assignment to -- to find two people and a vehicle. And then I realized what I was seeing was this, this small group of people in Arizona starting moving to Idaho. And in Idaho, there will be another spouse on the wrong end of a gun. And a fateful phone call between Lori and Chad.

