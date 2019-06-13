Luke Combs talks Crocs

More
Luke Combs talks about his signature line of Crocs available during CMA Fest, and the possibility of more to come.
0:58 | 06/13/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Luke Combs talks Crocs

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:58","description":"Luke Combs talks about his signature line of Crocs available during CMA Fest, and the possibility of more to come.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Entertainment","id":"63687087","title":"Luke Combs talks Crocs","url":"/Entertainment/video/luke-combs-talks-crocs-63687087"}