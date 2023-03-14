Tone Death: Loss & Hip-Hop

ABC News' Mona Kosar Abdi speaks with the mothers of late rappers Pop Smoke and TDott Woo, and to rapper G Herbo about grief, trauma and why gun violence deaths are so prevalent in the rap community.

March 14, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live