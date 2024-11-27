Celebration in streets of Beirut as the ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah begins

President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday that a deal has been reached between Israel and Hezbollah to halt the fighting for 60 days after weeks of intensive negotiations. 

November 27, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live