Transcript for Can you guess the weird gifts we wrapped for the holidays?

You brought us some gifts. Conventional wisdom says you can't put them under the tree because people can guess what they are by the shape. Or can they? It's time for what we call you wrap it, we guess it. We'll select an audience member and they get one chance to guess the item Michael is holding. If they're right, they get to keep it. If they're wrong, the stranger next to them gets to keep it. You go over there. I'm going this way. What's your name? Stacy. Michael, what do you have? Item number one. An umbrella. If that's correct, she gets to keep it. Don't open her present, Michael. You were right. There you go, young lady. She might have wanted that wrapped. And a little bit of bad luck while you're at it. Whoever wrapped that did a great job. What's your name? James. Michael, what do you have for James? Item number two. Where's the audience help? It looks like a baby boppy. I heard tire. I'm guessing tire. Yeah! You, sir, are going home with a tire. There's a lot of tread on that tire. What's your name and where are you from? Bridget from Arizona. What do you have for Bridget? Bridget from Arizona, there we go. If you want to pass, you can pass it to the person next to you. You might win it if they get it wrong. I just added that rule for you. We're gonna pass. Oh, gonna pass. What do you think it is? Come on, guys, help her out. Cookies. You are wrong. It's a cooked steak. There you go. Oh, no. Enjoy. Winner, winner, steak dinner. That's what we call a lunch break. Enjoy your lunch. What's your name? Carl. Where you from? Orlando. I have a good feeling about Carl. A spatula. He said a spatula. Is that your final answer? A tie. Is that your final answer? Yes, a tie. It's not a tie. It's a watch. That goes to this one over here. Here you go, young lady. What's your name? Where you from? My name is Jacqueline. I'm originally from Kenya but now representing atl. What do you got for Jacqueline? A poster. A poster? I'll go with a poster. Oh, my gosh it's been so long since I got a poster. It is wrapping paper. Oh. Well, I can't unwrap the wrapping paper. Here you go. We've got one more. Final item. What's your name? Where you from? Angel from Kansas City, Missouri. That's a great name. Thank you. It's so Christmas appropriate. What do you got for Michael? That's a book. A sweater. A sweater? Maybe for an American girl doll. Picture frame. You are right. Oh! But this is special. It is a picture of Sara and I, but it is signed by George Stephanopoulos. There you go. Congratulations. Great job. We appreciate you guys and your

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.