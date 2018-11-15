Transcript for Sara Haines gets emotional with Jessie J, revealing she can't have children

She is only 30. Please know you're not alone in your pain. She says, if you know anyone or if you have ever been through this, I'm thinking of you when I sing this song, and she sings this song called "Four-letter word," and the four-letter word is baby. How she has prayed and wanted to be a mom, and I just thought that was so empowering because infertility and having babies, it's such an isolating experience because I think as women, first of all, so many people around me have gone through this, and you feel broken because we were made to have babies. I'm putting air quotes up there, and so everything is supposed to be natural and easy and when you can't, no matter how supportive your partner is, you feel broken like you did something wrong. It's hard enough to accept that in your own mind let alone say that out loud, so I applaud women that are open about this because I think it happens more than we realize, but the second it happens to you, you close up and to open up is to say, in life, suffering is inevitable. That's a leveling playing field, no money, no fame can buy your way out of pain, but we all have each other and that's all we have. So when people like this speak out, I just -- it literally makes me a little emotional because this is one of the hardest things a woman can go through. So I applaud Jessie J and Carrie Underwood. It's just so amazing. I have got to say, I think we're living in a different time now so when celebrities -- celebrity does not mean you're detached now from your audience or the fans or everybody who watches you. Celebrity nowadays I feel like if you have something, people feel more comfortable. I'm not going to say completely comfortable, but more comfortable to throw it out there and talk about it because you have this thing when you know you can help other people. Yeah. And I feel like we're here to help other people and not just do everything for yourself and hold it in, and by getting it out, it's almost like a therapy as well. So applaud Jessie J, and her boyfriend -- Oh yeah. Channing Tatum. Her boyfriend, Channing Tatum, he was at the show and he tweeted out a nice heartfelt message to her as well. He said, this woman just poured her heart out on stage at the royal Albert hall. Whoever was there got to witness something special. Wow. That came from Channing Tatum, and it's good to see -- last time I saw him, he was naked.

