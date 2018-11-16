Transcript for Sara Haines met Jude Law when she was an intern and it didn't go as planned

embarrassing celebrity run-in? I'm sure. You need to share. I'm sure I met people and said things and went you idiot. Like I loved you in that movie and it was the wrong movie. They weren't in it. Why did you name the movie? You don't call their names out. That could be risky. I'm not that smart. Why? Have you? No. This happened -- "The daily mail" did a round up of some people's hilarious confessions. There were somethings people admitted to. One person said my dad met Ed sheeran and thought he was a bartender so he ordered a beer and Ed brought him a beer, which I think makes Ed sheeran cool. Another said I bumped literally and physically into Michael Keaton and loudly gasped omg Batman. I had an incident once. In my early years I worked at a different network three letters. Only so many of us. We worked in the green room. We had to go into whoever the celebrity was and ask for their autograph for this charity book. That we auctioned off at the end of the year. The celebrity was Jude law. He was so hot. I was looking good that day. I walked into his room -- wait. I'm going to do this. I'm Jude law. Yes. I come in and I'm talking to him telling him about when he's on. I go to turn around. The make-up artist set her make up stuff down, I ugly fell in slo-mo. I turned around like this and I was like okay I'll be back and I like fell, but didn't hit the ground. All I think is maybe he didn't see it. He was like are you okay? I was like oh, my god. From that point I never re-entered. I kept calling five minutes til your hit time. I haven't seen him since but I was mortified. At least he asked if you were okay. If he didn't ask, that meant he didn't see it. There was a small sliver of hope in that small room that he didn't see it. He saw that. You were the only person in the room with him. If I ever see him again, my hair looks different. Maybe he won't recognize me. I'll let him know it's you. No way. All right, everybody.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.