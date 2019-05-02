Transcript for Tory Johnson's Deals and Steals for under $20!

steals" with our favorite, Tory Johnson. She's here with deals that are all under $20, and as always, we partnered with these companies to bring you incredible savings. Let's get started. So this is all about solutions. These are skin care solutions from a really great brand, one of my favorites. The pink mask. I'm not making you wear it. I woke up this morning, like, give me that pink mask. You would put that all over your face, let it dry and you peel it off and you have got, like, gorgeous, glowy skin. Even more gorgeous, glowy skin hand he has now. Thank you, Tory. Normally $28 to $40, but we have slashed it in half so 14 to 20 bucks. That's actually a really good blender we would use to take it off. Don't even recognize my own hand. Peepers. So they have got a little glitter on top. It's like magic fairy dust. These are for me. Yes. They look perfect. You look great in those. The arms are really beautiful, and they have these -- You look so smart, Michael. I can't see anything. I know. That's okay. If you put this one around your neck, then you can hang your glasses from it if you needed to so that you don't lose them. Cords, sunglasses, readers. We have got a big assortment. $18 to $25 regularly, but not today. Today, $9 to $12.50. Yeah. Okay. So I'm excited about this one. Honey soles will transform your shoes. So feel that. That's the premium sheep skin. These right here are the cork ones. Why cork? So cork is -- that would be for moisture wicking, odor resistant. You're going to want these. If you like to wear shoes without socks, these will change your shoes. No more stinky shoes and so you could trim these. Choose the size that's right for you. Trim them down? Yes. These are warmth and comfort. You see this foot cup there? That heel cup, that's for extra comfort and stability. Not only are they comfortable, but this one, no more stinky shoes and comfort and warmth. These are phenomenal. What's the deal? Normally 40 bucks. Today, slashed in half, $20. Okay. Pudus. We have got one big smiley face. Fonsi is obsessed with these. They are the softest slipper socks in the world. We have got the Brody slippers that you can wear indoors or out, and the socks. You see the base of those? Yeah. You don't slip. Do they come in kits? We have got kid sizes online, but I brought you those. Feel the inside of these slippers. They are so soft and comfy. Yeah. Last chance for this cold weather. Normally $25 to $40. What's the deal? These are slashed by 60%. So 10 to 16 bucks. These are adorable. Bling is always a good idea. Valentine's day is coming up. We have the zodiac question. Zodiac. There's little phrases. Where is my Virgo? There are rings and necklaces. Where? Where? How do you know that? He knows jewelry. He knows jewelry. Normally $52 to $92. These are all slashed at least by 60%. Everything is $12 to $20. Nothing more than $20. I love that. Believe me. I know jewelry. I bought a lot and they got to keep it. The $20 range. That answers that question. Love handle. This is the grip for your smartphone. I was going to say. This is the good kind of love handle because it's a grip for your smartphone. You put your fingers right in there and you can walk down the street easy like this. It's the smartest grip. Here we take a lot of selfies with everybody and that's, like, great. There you go. For selfies. It comes in a four-pack. Normally 40 bucks. These are slashed by 50%. $19.50, and -- Two favorite words. Free shipping. That's right. You have 24 hours to grab any of these deals. Thank you so much, Tory. Go to goodmorningamerica.com. Our audience is going home with products from sterling forever, pudus and love handle.

