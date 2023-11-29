Dad caught cuddling puppy ‘he didn’t want’ on sofa ‘she’s not allowed on’

It’s a tale as old as time… and we’re here for it every single time.

November 29, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live