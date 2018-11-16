North Korea releases American, announces new weapon

More
A detained American accused of working for the CIA has been released, and the regime announced the creation of a secret weapon.
1:20 | 11/16/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for North Korea releases American, announces new weapon

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59239464,"title":"North Korea releases American, announces new weapon","duration":"1:20","description":"A detained American accused of working for the CIA has been released, and the regime announced the creation of a secret weapon.","url":"/GMA/News/video/north-korea-releases-american-announces-weapon-59239464","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.