Transcript for Trump doesn't want to listen to recording of Khashoggi's murder

Now to the new developments of the murder of "Washington post" writer, Jamal khashoggi. James Longman has more. Good morning, James. Reporter: Good morning, robin. It has been a slow process getting to the truth behind Jamal khashoggi's murder, but we may be one step closer. A CIA report into what really happened is set to be delivered to the white house today or tomorrow. According to president trump, but the recording of the journalist's final moments, he said, is too horrible for him to listen to. New revelations this morning in the murder of "Washington post" writer, Jamal khashoggi. President trump confirming the U.S. Has a secret audio recording of the journalist's final hours inside the Saudi consulate, but he refuses to listen to it. We have the tape. I don't want to hear the tape. No reason for me to hear the tape. Why don't you want to hear it, sir? Because it's a suffering tape. It's a terrible tape. I have been fully briefed on it. There is no reason for me to hear it. Reporter: Intelligence sources tell "The Washington post" that the CIA's final report will indicate that Saudi crown prince Mohammad bin Salman ordered the assassination of khashoggi, one of his most vocal critics, but president trump dismissing those reports. He told me he had nothing to do with it. Reporter: The question remains. Is there a smoking gun of the Saudi gun prince ordering the assassination of khashoggi? Earlier this month, his fiancee told ABC news she hoped it wouldn't be a political coverup and Saudi Arabia continues to deny the prince's involvement. We have new detays about the

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.